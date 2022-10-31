Indian WhatsApp Users Can Download PAN, RC Book, Drivers License, and more: Heres How

WhatsApp is one of the most used apps in India, be it on Android or iOS. Besides calling and multimedia texting, WhatsApp offers several more features and functions. The internet-based messaging platform also allows Indian WhatsApp users to access and acquire digital copies of crucial personal documents. WhatsApp is working with the Digilocker project and users can download their PAN card, driver's license, and vehicle registration certificate, among others. Let's see how easy the process is.

WhatsApp Links With MyGov Digilocker Project

WhatsApp is immensely popular in India. A vast number of smartphone users usually have WhatsApp installed on their devices. Owned by Meta, WhatsApp offers voice and video calling, multimedia messaging, and instant payments.

The Indian government deployed its Digilocker project quite some time back. MyGov is the main platform through which Digilocker is available. Digilocker services and the documents it contains are accessible to users via WhatsApp. Speaking about the project, MyGov CEO, Abhishek Singh had previously said:

"Offering Digilocker services on the MyGov Helpdesk is a natural progression and a step towards providing citizens with simplified access to essential services via WhatsApp's easy and accessible platform."

Simply put, MyGov operates a service that utilizes WhatsApp chatbots. These automated chatbots can access Digilocker to retrieve important official documents. Essentially, a WhatsApp chatbot makes it easier for the government to deliver its services. And on the other hand, users can access their documents anywhere, without having to visit any government office.

How To Download Documents From Digilocker Via WhatsApp?

It is important to note that the Digilocker chatbot on WhatsApp is an automated process. Hence, users must carefully enter all their necessary details to acquire their documents from Digilocker.

Users will also need a Digilocker account. The facility is available on the MyGov website. The account creation process requires Aadhaar card details, mobile number, email ID, and date of birth. Moreover, it is recommended to use the same mobile number everywhere. This should help simplify the process and ensure OTP is received and submitted quickly.

After creating an account, users will have to upload their documents into the Digilocker database. Currently, the Digilocker WhatsApp chatbot supports the following documents:

Class X Marksheet

Class XII Marksheet

CBSE Class X Passing Certificate

PAN card

Driving License

Insurance Policy - Two-Wheeler

Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC Book)

Insurance Policy Document (Life and Non-life)

To access Digilocker on WhatsApp, first save the number +91 9013151515, preferably as "MyGov HelpDesk". This is the official number for the Digilocker WhatsApp chatbot. To activate and authenticate, send "Namaste", "Hi" or "Digilocker". From multiple options presented, select 'Digilocker Services'. The chatbot should respond with "Welcome to DigiLocker Services to download/issue your documents". Tap Yes to proceed.

The user will have to submit Digilocker account details, followed by the user's Aadhar card number. The chatbot will then attempt to authenticate these details via an OTP (One Time Password). Fill in the OTP and click on submit. Once authenticated, the chatbot will list all the documents linked with the Digilocker account.