Best Budget Smartphones For The Year 2022

The year 2022 is about to end and it has been an eventful year for the smartphone industry. The chip supply issues caused by the Covid-19 lockdowns continued through the major part of 2022 causing a hindrance. Despite that, smartphone manufacturers battled through it and kept churning out budget devices in India. Legacy players like Samsung and Motorola, which once left the category for Xiaomi, Realme, and others to feast on, returned to take a pie of the market. Thus, giving the customers plenty of options to choose from.

The year 2022 saw the features such as punch-hole selfie camera cutouts, AMOLED displays, 50MP cameras, and USB Type-C ports, slowly trickling down to budget smartphones. Not just the features, manufacturers also focussed on improving the design aspect of the sub-₹10,000 smartphones. Choosing the right smartphone could be a daunting task, more so in the budget segment. But fret not, as we have curated a list of some of the best budget smartphones that you can buy this December. So, without any further ado let's dive into it.

1. Infinix Note 12 (2022)- ₹9,999 (4GB/64GB)

The major highlight of the Infinix Note 12 (2022) is its large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution and a 1000nits peak brightness. It does come with an obsolete waterdrop notch on the display, but the superior AMOLED panel makes up for it and is the only smartphone offering one at this price point.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor, built on the 12nm fabrication process. In terms of optics, it comes equipped with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens. For entertainment, it gets dual stereo speakers and DTS Surround Sound support. The smartphone packs in a 5000mAh battery coupled with 33W fast charging support.

2. Moto E22s- ₹8,999 (4GB/64GB)

The Moto E22s may have an LCD panel, but it gets a contemporary styling with a punch-hole camera cutout on the display and a light-reflective pattern at the rear. It flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset based on the 12nm fabrication process.

Talking about its cameras, it gets a dual rear camera setup comprising a 16MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies are handled by the 8MP camera at the front. Other noteworthy features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a dedicated microSD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port, among others. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 10W charging support.

3. Infinix Hot 20 Play- ₹8,999 (4GB/64GB)

Infinix is a relatively new smartphone brand in the industry, but it has gauged the market sentiments pretty well. The Infinix Hot 20 Play is a great addition to the budget smartphone category and goes head-to-head with the Moto E22s, by providing similar features.

For starters, it flaunts a large 6.82-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It has the biggest display of the lot and gets a punch-hole camera cutout on the display. The Hot 20 Play is a 4G smartphone and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipset.

In terms of optics, it gets a 13MP primary sensor, accompanied by an AI camera. Selfies are handled by the 8MP front-facing shooter. Other notable features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a dedicated microSD card slot, an FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USBType-C port, among others. The device is powered by a massive 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

4. Realme C33- ₹8,999 (3GB/32GB)

The Realme C33 is a good option for those who want a 50MP camera phone at this price point. It gets a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary and a depth sensor. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and 400 nits of maximum brightness. The device is powered by an octa-core Unisoc Tiger T612 processor, which is based on a 12nm fabrication process.

Some other noteworthy features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a dedicated microSD card slot, 4G dual SIM, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro USB port, among other features. The Realme C33 is powered by a 5000mAh battery under the hood with 10W charging support.

5. Realme C30s- ₹7,599 (4GB/64GB)

The Realme C30s comes with a 6.5-inch LCD with HD+ screen resolution. It has a waterdrop notch on the display, which is understandable at this price point. The device is powered by an octa-core UNISOC chipset clocked at 1.6GHz. It boasts a single 8MP camera at the rear and a 5MP selfie sensor at the front.

Other notable features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a face unlock feature, Bluetooth v4.2, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro USB port. The Realme C30s is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 10W charging support. The device runs on Realme UI based on the Android 12 Go edition.