Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Poco F4, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Nothing phone (1), And More

Nothing Phone (1) is the talk of the town, especially since there's so much hype around the device. The upcoming Nothing Phone is said to launch on July 12, a week from now. Yet, it's already appeared on the list of trending smartphones. Here, we have brought to you the Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones. This list includes Poco F4, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Nothing Phone (1), and more. Here's all you need to know about the Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones.
The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones includes the Nothing Phone (1), which is currently one of the highly-anticipated smartphones. The list also includes devices like the iPhone 13 Pro Max for its flagship features and the iPhone XR for its affordable price tag right now.
Additionally, new launches like the Poco F4 are also on the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones. The premium Poco X4 GT with its high-end features has also been trending for a while. Another popular smartphone on the list is the Redmi Note 11, which is a mid-range phone with an affordable price tag.
The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones includes many Samsung smartphones. These are the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung Galaxy A13, and the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G recently received a price cut, putting them on the trending list.
- 6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display
- Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine
- 128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options
- iOS 15
- Water and dust resistant (IP68)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 12MP TrueDepth front camera
- 5G (sub‑6 GHz)
- Built-in rechargeable Li-Ion 4352 mAh, non-removable battery
- 6.55 inches Screen
- Android 12, Nothing OS
- Qualcomm SM7325-AE Snapdragon 778G+ 5G (6 nm)
- Octa-core CPU
- 128GB 8GB RAM
- 50 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 4,500 mAh, non-removable Battery
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Splash resistant (IP53)
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
- 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor
- 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage
- Android 12 with One UI 4.1
- 108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- 5,080 mAh battery
- 6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with MIUI 13
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 13MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- 50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 5MP front camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP Rear Camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs
5,000 mAh (typical) battery
