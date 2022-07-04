Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Poco F4, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Nothing phone (1), And More

Nothing Phone (1) is the talk of the town, especially since there's so much hype around the device. The upcoming Nothing Phone is said to launch on July 12, a week from now. Yet, it's already appeared on the list of trending smartphones. Here, we have brought to you the Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones. This list includes Poco F4, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Nothing Phone (1) , and more. Here's all you need to know about the Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones.

The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones includes the Nothing Phone (1), which is currently one of the highly-anticipated smartphones. The list also includes devices like the iPhone 13 Pro Max for its flagship features and the iPhone XR for its affordable price tag right now.

Additionally, new launches like the Poco F4 are also on the list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones. The premium Poco X4 GT with its high-end features has also been trending for a while. Another popular smartphone on the list is the Redmi Note 11, which is a mid-range phone with an affordable price tag.

The list of Last Week's Most Trending Smartphones includes many Samsung smartphones. These are the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung Galaxy A13, and the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A73 5G recently received a price cut, putting them on the trending list.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Key Specs

6.7-inch (2778×1284 pixels) OLED 458ppi Super Retina XDR display

Six-Core A15 with Bionic 5nm chip with 64-bit architecture, 5‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine

128GB,256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

iOS 15

Water and dust resistant (IP68)

Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP TrueDepth front camera

5G (sub‑6 GHz)

Built-in rechargeable Li-Ion 4352 mAh, non-removable battery

Nothing Phone (1) Rumoured/Leaked Key Specs 6.55 inches Screen



Android 12, Nothing OS



Qualcomm SM7325-AE Snapdragon 778G+ 5G (6 nm)



Octa-core CPU



128GB 8GB RAM



50 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera



8MP Front Camera



Li-Po 4,500 mAh, non-removable Battery



Poco F4 Key Specs

6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display





Octa Core Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU





6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage





Dual SIM (nano + nano)





MIUI 13 based on Android 12





64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera





20MP front-facing camera





Splash resistant (IP53)





5G, Dual 4G VoLTE





4,500 mAh (Typical) battery





Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Key Specs

6.8-inch (3088 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic AMOLED Display







Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 2200 processor







8GB RAM with 128GB storage, 12GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage







Android 12 with One UI 4.1







108MP + 12MP + 10MP + 10MP Rear Camera







40MP front camera







5G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE







5,000 mAh battery







Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Key Specs

6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display









Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU









6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage









Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card









Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1









Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)









64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera









32MP front camera









5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE









5,000 mAh (typical) battery









Poco X4 GT Key Specs

6.6″ FHD+ (2460 x 1080 pixels) LCD screen











MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU











8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage











Android 12 with MIUI 13











Dual SIM (nano + nano)











64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera











16MP front camera











5G SA/NSA











5,080 mAh battery











Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Key Specs

6.43-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display













Octa Core Snapdragon 680 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 610 GPU













4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage













Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD













Android 11 with MIUI 13













Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)













50MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera













13MP front camera













Dual 4G VoLTE













5,000 mAh (typical) battery













Samsung Galaxy A13 Key Specs 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 Infinity-V LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate















Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 700 7nm processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU















4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage















Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD















Android 11 with OneUI 3.1















50MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera















5MP front camera















5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE















5,000 mAh (typical) battery Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Key Specs

6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display

















Octa Core Snapdragon 778G 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU

















8GB RAM with 128GB / 256GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card

















Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1

















Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

















108MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera

















32MP front camera

















5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

















5,000 mAh (typical) battery

















Apple iPhone XR Key Specs

6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display



















Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine



















64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options



















iOS 12



















Water and dust resistant (IP67)



















Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)



















12MP Rear Camera



















7MP front camera



















4G VoLTE



















Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

