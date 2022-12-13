Realme 10 Pro+ vs Realme 10 Pro: Design, Features, Price Compared

Realme introduced its latest Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro+ mid-range smartphones in India last week. These smartphones replace the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro+ respectively and bring completely overhauled designs and a few changes to their internals. However, choosing between the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ could get difficult for a few folks. So, let's pit the two devices against each other to understand the differences better.

Realme 10 Pro+ vs Realme 10 Pro: Design

The Realme 10 Pro+ and the Realme 10 Pro share a similar design inspired by the Honor 70 smartphone. They come with two circular camera rings at the rear. However, the similarities end here as the Realme 10 Pro+ comes with a curved back and curved display compared to the flat rear panel and flat display of the Realme 10 Pro. The Realme 10 Pro+ looks the premium of the two and also boasts very slim bezels around the display.

Realme 10 Pro+ vs Realme 10 Pro: Display

The Realme 10 Pro+ is the more premium of the two and flaunts a 6.7-inch curved 10-bit AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh and 800 nits of brightness. The Realme 10 Pro in comparison sports an inferior 6.7-inch LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and 680 nits peak brightness. Curved displays may not be practical for some, but does enhance the appeal of the device. Also, the 10-bit panel of the Realme 10 Pro would offer punchier colors in comparison.

Realme 10 Pro+ vs Realme 10 Pro: Performance

The differences continue as the Realme 10 Pro+ is powered by a superior MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset as opposed to the Snapdragon 695 SoC of the Realme 10 Pro. Both the chipsets are based on the 6nm fabrication process. So, you can expect a good battery life and thermal efficiency from both devices. Thankfully, both devices support 5G connectivity.

Realme 10 Pro+ vs Realme 10 Pro: Cameras

Moving to the cameras, both the Realme 10 Pro+ and the Realme 10 Pro come with 108MP primary sensors and 2MP depth cameras. However, the Realme 10 Pro+ gets an additional 8MP ultrawide shooter. The Realme 10 Pro+ can record 4K videos at 30fps owing to its more powerful chipset. The Realme 10 Pro in comparison, can shoot Full HD 1080p videos at 30fps. Both smartphones get a 16MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calls.

Realme 10 Pro+ vs Realme 10 Pro: Battery

The Realme 10 Pro+ is plonked with a 5000mAh battery under the hood coupled with 67W fast charging support. The cheaper Realme 10 Pro also gets a 5000mAh battery but slower 33W charging support. The Realme 10 Pro+ is claimed to charge from 0 to 50 percent in 17 minutes, while the Realme 10 Pro takes 29 minutes for the same. The smartphones run on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 OS out of the box.

Realme 10 Pro+ vs Realme 10 Pro: Which One To Buy?

The Realme 10 Pro+ is the clear winner here owing to its more premium design and a curved display. Its AMOLED display tech is superior when compared to the LCD of the Reamle 10 Pro. Moreover, the Realme 10 Pro+ gets a more powerful chipset and a better set of cameras. So, unless you are tight on budget, the Realme 10 Pro+ is the clear winner here.

Realme 10 Pro+, Realme 10 Pro: Price, Availability

The Realme 10 Pro+ starts at a price of ₹24,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant and goes up to ₹27,999 for the 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant. It will go on sale on December 14, 2022, via Realme's website and Flipkart in India.

The Realme 10 Pro 5G smartphone comes at a starting price of ₹17,999 for the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM+128GB storage comes at a price of ₹19.999. The device will go on sale on December 16, 2022, via Realme's official website and Flipkart in India.



