iPhone 13 Offers In India Ahead Of iPhone 14 Launch

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is one of the best smartphones out there but it is time to let it go as Apple is all set to take the wraps off its next-gen models in the iPhone 14 series on September 7. While iPhone enthusiasts are ecstatic to try the upcoming models, online retailers are selling the previous generation models in the iPhone 13 series at lucrative discounts.

There are deals that can get you the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 for Rs. 69,999 online and the bank deals will take the price lower. Here, is a list of deals available on the iPhone 13 right now in India.

iPhone 13 Offers On Amazon

Amazon is selling the iPhone 13 standard variant for Rs. 69,999 for the 128GB variant. In addition, there is a discount of Rs. 750 on using a Bank of Baroda credit card without EMI. If you opt for EMI transactions, then the bank discount is Rs. 1,250. We do not recommend you make the purchase in a hustle as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is slated to happen in early October and there could be more offers on the device. Amazon is also offering up to Rs. 14,900 exchange discount.

iPhone 13 Offers On Flipkart

If you choose to buy the iPhone 13 via Flipkart, then you will get Rs. 2,000 discount on using an HDFC Bank credit card and choosing to pay in full. This will take the cost of the iPhone 13 down to Rs. 67,999. Again, Flipkart is also gearing up to host the Big Billion Days Sale sometime this month and you can expect to get additional deals and discounts on the purchase. Flipkart's exchange discount is a deal breaker as it offers up to Rs. 19,000 off on your old smartphone.

iPhone 13 Deals On Vijay Sales

Currently, Vijay Sales, another popular retailer, is selling the iPhone 13 for Rs. 72,900. If you choose to buy the smartphone on EMI with an HSBC Bank credit card, then there will be a discount of 7.5% on the purchase. On the other hand, if you choose to EMI payment, then you will get up to Rs. 7,500 discount. Vijay Sales also offers an exchange discount in partnership with Cashify.

Of these deals, the iPhone 13 price on Flipkart is the lowest and will offer the best value for your money.

