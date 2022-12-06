OnePlus 11 Official Renders Leaked: Can It Beat Other Flagship Smartphones?

Android smartphone manufacturers are hurrying to launch their flagship smartphones with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. OnePlus is one of the brands in the race and will be announcing its OnePlus 11 device soon. GadgetGang, in association with OnLeaks, has published the official press renders of the OnePlus 11, giving us a fair idea about the smartphone's design. So without any further ado, let's have a look at its design.

OnePlus 11: Design (Leaked)

The OnePlus 11 can be seen flaunting the Forest Emerald and Volcanic Black colors in the image. The official press shots are in line with the renders that leaked a couple of months back. The OnePlus 11 boasts a circular camera island, which might remind you of the OnePlus 7T device, but is offset in this iteration.

The design could be subjective, but historically circular camera islands or camera bumps haven't been received well in the market. The OnePlus 7T and the old Motorola smartphones are some examples. However, the offset circular island sitting inside OnePlus'signature clamp-like design makes it look better than the centrally placed circular camera bumps.

The three camera sensors and the LED flash are housed in the camera bump. The Hasselblad branding sits proudly in between the image sensors. The fan favorite, the OnePlus alert slider, can be seen on the right side of the device. The OnePlus 11 Pro is expected to come with a premium metal and glass sandwich design. The smartphone appears to be very slim in these images. However, this is a leaked image, and readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

OnePlus 11: Features (Rumored)

According to rumor mills, the OnePlus 11 could sport a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED panel with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is rumored to get a left-aligned punch-hole camera cutout on the display. However, if it comes with a curved display, then it may get a centrally placed selfie camera.

The OnePlus 11 will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is built on the 4nm fabrication process. Expect it to be equipped with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of cameras, the OnePlus 11 could be equipped with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, accompanied by a 48MP ultrawide shooter, and a 32MP telephoto/portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom. Selfies and video calling needs are expected to be handled by the 16MP front-facing camera.

Expect the OnePlus 11 to feature an in-display ultrasonic sensor, stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, Dolby Atmos, IP68 water/dust resistance, and a USB Type-C port, among others. It is said to pack in a 5000 mAh battery coupled with 100W fast charging support.

Can It Beat Other Flagship Smartphones?

The OnePlus 10 Pro was unable to strike a chord with buyers. This could be majorly due to its camera setup, which paled in comparison with the Pixels, iPhones, and Samsung's S22 series.

As per the leaked information, the OnePlus 11 seems to have got it right in the display and processor departments. However, the camera department still looks like a matter of concern as it lacks a periscope camera, which is available with its rival, the Vivo X90 Pro+. Hope OnePlus addresses the issues by adding a Pro model later. Talking about the OnePlus 11, expect it to arrive in early 2023 in India.