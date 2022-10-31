Realme 10 Design, Features Confirmed By Realme Indonesia: A Worthy Moto G72 Rival?

Realme has finally put an end to rumors and speculations surrounding the Realme 10 4G smartphone. Realme Indonesia has revealed the design, specifications, and storage variants of the upcoming mid-range smartphone. The Realme 10 4G is confirmed to launch alongside other models of the Realme 10 family on November 9, 2022. It will be subsequently released in the Indian market, where it will go against its chief rival, the Moto G72.

Realme 10 4G: Features, Specifications

The Realme 10 flaunts a completely flat rear panel devoid of a camera island. However, the dual rear camera sensors aren't flush with the body and jut out a bit. It gets a flat side design, which is currently in trend.

As per the listing, the Realme 10 sports an AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which is built on the TSMC's 6nm fabrication process. It is a potent processor in the mid-range segment and also powers devices such as the Poco M5 4G, Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G, and the Moto G72, among others. It will be equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage in the Indonesian market.

In terms of optics, the Realme 10 comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling duties, there's a 16MP sensor housed in the left-aligned hole-punch camera cutout on the display. Realme has included its new feature, Street Photography 2.0, which allows DIS snapshot, instant focus, and quick zoom for enhanced street photography.

The smartphone comes with a single bottom-firing speaker but comes with an UltraBoom feature that increases the volume by 200 percent. The Realme 10 4G is powered by a 5000mAh battery under its hood that promises to keep its lights on. It is coupled with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. The device runs on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12, but expect it to be upgraded to Android 13 in early 2023.

Realme 10 4G: Can It Be A Good Alternative To The Moto G72?

The Realme 10 4G is powered by the same chipset as the Moto G72. It even gets an AMOLED display to take the challenge to the Motorola G72. However, there are a few extras on the Moto G72 such as an ultrawide camera, a higher resolution main camera, and stereo speakers. However, the Realme 10 4G is expected to be priced lower compared to the Moto G72 in India, which might give it an upper hand.