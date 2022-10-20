Realme 10 Launch Date, Design Confirmed Via Poster: Can It Beat The Redmi Note 12?

Oppo sub-brand, Realme, is gearing up to introduce its all-new Realme 10 series soon. It could initially comprise the vanilla Realme 10 and the Realme 10 Pro. Chinese leakster, WhyLab, managed to lay his hands on the promotional material of the Realme 10 series that reveals its design, color options, and some key specifications. The Realme 10 series will be pitted against the upcoming Redmi Note 12 series in the market and will launch on November 3, 2022, at the 10th China Mobile Global Partner Conference.

Does The Realme 10 Have The Looks To Lure Buyers Away From The Redmi Note 12?

The Realme 10 series smartphones carry a familiar design language. The squarish camera island now boasts two circular rings that house the triple rear camera sensors. Realme persists with rounded edges for its new smartphones instead of opting for a flat-side design.

The rear design is almost identical to the iQOO Z6 series of smartphones and feels generic. The Redmi Note 12 is also expected to follow the design language of its predecessor. It would boil down to customer preference. Flat-side lovers are likely to find the Note 12 series better. The Realme 10 poster confirms that the device will come in blue and black color options among others.

Realme 10 Series: Specifications

Going by the image, the vanilla Realme 10 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, which is a refreshed version of the popular Helio G96 chipset albeit with superior energy efficiency. The Helio G99 also powers devices such as the Poco M5 4G, Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G, Moto G72, and Infinix Note 12 2023 in India. Unfortunately. this chipset lacks 4G and implies that the vanilla Realme 10 will be a 4G device. In terms of optics, it will be equipped with a 64MP primary sensor.

The other model in the image, which we believe to be the Realme 10 Pro, will be powered by MediaTek's latest mid-range chip, Dimensity 1080. It is touted to offer performance gains over the older Dimensity 920 processor and will also power the Redmi Note 12 devices. The Realme 10 Pro will come with a 50MP primary shooter with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization).