Realme 10 Pro With 108MP camera, Snapdragon 695 SoC Goes On Sale In India: Features, Price

Realme introduced its Realme 10 series of smartphones in India last week. The series comprises two devices: The Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro+. While the Realme 10 Pro+ went on sale on December 14, 2022, in India, the Realme 10 Pro goes on sale today. The Realme 10 Pro is a successor to the Realme 9 Pro and brings a completely overhauled design and an upgraded primary camera sensor. Let's have a detailed look at its specifications below.

Realme 10 Pro: Features, Specifications

The Realme 10 Pro adopts a new design language with a flat rear panel, flat sides, and two circular camera rings. While the Realme 10 Pro+ boasts a curved screen, the Realme 10 Pro makes do with a flat-type display. Thankfully, it comes with a hole-punch selfie cutout and not the obsolete waterdrop notch.

The Realme 10 Pro sports a large 6.7-inch LCD with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 680 nits peak brightness, and DC Dimming. Its processor carries the same Snapdragon 695 5G chipset as its predecessor, the Realme 9 Pro. The device has up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Regarding optics, the Realme 10 Pro gets an improved 108MP primary sensor versus the 64MP primary camera of the Realme 9 Pro. However, it misses the 8MP ultrawide snapper, which was available in the outgoing model. A 2MP macro camera accompanies the primary sensor in this iteration.

Some notable features of the device include stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, dual-band Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery under the hood, coupled with 33W fast charging support, which is unchanged from before. The device runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Realme 10 Pro: Price, Availability

The Realme 10 Pro 5G smartphone comes at a starting price of ₹18,999 for the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant in India. The 8GB RAM+128GB storage is priced at ₹19,999. The smartphone is available in Dark Matter, Hyperspace Gold, and Nebula Blue colorways. You can purchase it via Realme's website or Flipkart in India.