Xiaomi is all set to launch the Xiaomi 12T series of smartphones soon. Ahead of the launch, the new handsets have been subjected to numerous leaks and reports. Some of the key specifications of the Xiaomi 12T were leaked recently. Now, the complete set of features of the phone have surfaced on the interwebs.

Xiaomi 12T Will Flaunt Dimensity 8100 SoC, 108MP Camera

According to the tipster Yogesh Brar, the Xiaomi 12T will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. The handset will be arriving in two RAM and storage variants - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. Notably, the flagship offering will be equipped with a massive 108MP primary camera. The main sensor will be aided by an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, there will be a 20MP snapper.

Furthermore, the tipster has revealed that the Xiaomi 12T will be offering an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. There will also be stereo speakers for an immersive audio experience. The phone will be booting Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box for software features. On the front, the users will find a 6.7-inch OLED display, which will be offering a high refresh rate of 120Hz and support for HDR10+ content.

In terms of connectivity, the Xiaomi 12T will be offering 5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, A-GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone socket, and the USB Type-C charging port. The device will be fuelled by a beefy 5,000 mAh battery that will support 67W fast charging, as per the source.

Xiaomi 12T Will Be Launched In India Soon

The Xiaomi 12T will be released in the global markets as well as in India in the near future. The phone is expected to be offered under Rs. 40,000 in the country. It will be taking on the likes of the OnePlus 10R smartphones in India.

Xiaomi 12T Will Be Worth Considering Over 11T Pro

The Xiaomi 12T will be arriving as the successor to the Xiaomi 11T Pro in India. The newer phone will be worth considering over the predecessor as it will be offering a newer processor, a larger 20MP selfie camera, and the latest OS. The Xiaomi 12T will also be priced in a similar range as the previous phone.

Via

Advertisement

Most Read Articles