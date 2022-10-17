Google Pixel Watch Faces App Brings Several Customizations, Misses Out On Basics

The "Made By Google" event may have been heavy on the hardware, but alongside the Pixel 7 series Android smartphones and the Pixel Watch, Google also promised to release apps, features, and services for these new devices. The Google Pixel Watch faces app is now live on the Google Play Store. But as the name suggests, the app seems to be focusing primarily on just one feature: the customization of watch faces.

Google Pixel Watch Faces App To Offer Only Customizations?

The Google Pixel Watch Faces is the latest app for the new wearable released on the Play Store. The version is live and is available for device owners who wish to customize the watch faces of the Pixel Watch.

As the name suggests, the app offers only watch face customizations. Even the app's description clearly indicates the purpose is restricted to just one feature.

• Get an exclusive set of watch faces for your Google Pixel Watch.

• Customize multiple watch faces right on your wrist, and have the information you need, at a glance.

• You can create thousands of combinations of watch faces with different colors, styles, and complications.

• Each watch face comes with specific attributes you can tweak to your liking, and the most relevant at-a-glance information from Google and your favorite apps is available to you through complications.

The description may seem to imply the app will offer just one feature. But Google is offering "At A Glance" customizations as well. Although the feature could be considered part of watch face customization, At A Glance is a set of visual indicators that works well with the Pixel Launcher.

Why Is Google Restricting The Pixel Watch Faces App?

One of the most desired and common features of a smartwatch is the ability to customize watch faces. The Pixel Watch clearly leads in this area. Google claims buyers can mix and match the available designs and color options to "create thousands of combinations".

Several smartwatch makers, including companies that make budget-friendly options, usually offer a single app for their products. These apps offer all the features and customization options. It is rather odd to see a dedicated app just for watch faces and customizations.

Google could have easily released an app that offers all the features and settings for the Pixel Watch. However, the smartwatch does lack several key features and the company could be trying to draw buyers' attention to the watch's most attractive aspects.