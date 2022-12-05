Google Testing End-to-End Encryption For Group Messages; Emoji Support Also Expected Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

Google Messages is getting new features that improve the conversation between multiple users and make chats more secure. The instant messaging platform rivaling WhatsApp, Telegram, and other popular apps, will offer End-To-End Encryption (E2EE) for all chats, including group chats. Moreover, Google will soon introduce emojis to make mundane messages colorful.

Google Messages To Offer E2EE For Group Chats Too

Google Messages has been trying to replace the humble SMS (Short Messaging Service) for quite some time. Google's messaging platform is based on RCS (Rich Communication Service), and hence, offers several more features, functions, and benefits. Google confirmed via a blog post that it is now adding End-To-End Encryption to the list of features in Messages.

"RCS enables end-to-end encryption, while SMS does not. This means that all one-on-one texts sent using Messages by Google, for example, are encrypted, so they're private and safe and can only be seen by the sender and the recipient. And now, end-to-end encryption is starting to roll out for group chats and will be available to some users in the open beta program over the coming weeks".

Incidentally, individual chats in Google Messages have long supported End-To-End Encryption. However, at its Google I/O 2022, its annual developers' conference, Google announced that it would bring similar functionality to group chats in its Messages app.

Now Google has confirmed that it is ready to roll out E2EE for group chats to all users of Google Messages, across individual and group chats. This means all the communication taking place through Google Messages will be fully encrypted right from the sender to the receiver.

Google Messages To Get Emoji Support

Google Message is essentially an improvement over traditional SMS. This does not mean SMS is being replaced. The service has been present from the time mobile communication started. It is simple and fast. Google is now adding emoji support as Messages relies on RCS.

SMS isn't a secure platform. SMS is sent and received over unencrypted pathways. Although SMS can only be received by the intended recipient, it is not protected during transmission. Platforms like WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, and even Apple's iMessage, support E2EE.

Now Google Messages is taking one step ahead by offering E2EE for group chats. Google has previously criticized Apple for not supporting E2EE when iPhone users chat with Android users. Google reminded the world that this situation has remained unchanged.

