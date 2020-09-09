Google Meet For PC: How To Download, Access Google Meet On PC, Laptops Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Meet is one of the popular video conferencing platforms. Like all Google apps, Google Meet comes with many features and enhanced privacy upgrades. Google Meet is available on all major platforms including Android and iOS. Here's how to get Google Meet for your PC and laptops.

How To Download Google Meet On PC

Google Meet is integrated into Google services - just like Gmail, Hangouts, and so on. If you need to access Google Meet from your PC or laptop, you don't need to download it. Instead, you can simply access it on Google Chrome or via meet.google.com. Further, Google has integrated Meet with Gmail and Google Calendar, allowing you to simply access it from there.

How To Use Google Meet On PC, Laptop

If you're still wondering how to access and use Google Meet on your PC or laptop, here are some simple steps:

Step 1: Open Chrome or any other browser from your laptop or PC. Open Gmail and login with your Google account.

Step 2: Next, you can open Google Meet on the bottom-left corner. You can start a meeting here and invite your friends and colleagues, to join.

Step 3: Suppose, you need to join a meeting already scheduled on Google Meet, follow the same steps. Just ensure you have the joining link on your Gmail and click on it. The window will open to the Google Meet.

How To Access Google Meet For Online Classes On PC, Laptops

Suppose you're a student and wish to attend the online class via Google Meet - here are some steps specifically for you.

Step 1: Open classroom.google.com and sign in with the Classroom account, which should look something like name@yourschool.edu.

Step 2: Next, you can access the link given by your teacher and begin attending the class from your PC or laptop.

Google Meet For PC, Laptop

As we continue working from home, PCs and laptops have become our remote workstations. Video conferencing continues to be the new norm and platforms like Google Meet are popular for their features and enhanced privacy. Now having access to Google Meet on your PC, you can continue using it henceforth.

