Here’s How You Can Use CRED Coins To Donate Oxygen Concentrators

The ongoing pandemic crisis has caused an uproar in India impacting the lives of almost everyone in some way or the other. In these tough times, many companies are attempting to take measures that can help people in numerous ways. The Bangalore-based startup CRED is one such company that is taking the initiative to help people. Well, the talk is about the CRED Oxygen Donation Initiative.

CRED Oxygen Donation

Many people are running in search of ICU beds, oxygen cylinders and medicines among other resources to treat COVID-19. We have already seen how to search for these resources via Twitter and look out for testing and vaccination centers via Google Maps. Now, CRED has joined hands with Milaap, a healthcare fundraising platform to donate CRED coins to donate oxygen concentrators to those who are in need.

How To Donate Oxygen Via CRED

If you want to contribute to help people who are suffering right now during the crisis, then you can take part in the initiative. People can use CRED coins that they have earned by making credit card payments. These earned coins can be used to donate oxygen. Milaap will transfer the funds to deliver oxygen concentrators. By donating 10,000 CRED coins via this campaign, you can donate 1,000 liters of oxygen. Likewise, 25,000 CRED coins will help you donate 2,500 liters of oxygen.

As this app has a massive user base already, people have already donated several million liters of oxygen via the app. It is interesting that the app donates oxygen concentrators instead of cylinders as the former is more resourceful. These concentrators can recycle the oxygen via the air whereas cylinders have to be refilled.

To donate oxygen, you just have to open CRED and scroll down to find the Oxygen Donation banner and click on 'Redeem Now'. Now, adjust the slider to select the number of coins you wish to contribute. That's it!

How To Earn CRED Coins

To earn CRED coins, you just have to make your credit card payments via the app. Doing so will reward you with coins as per the amount of payment. For every rupee you spend, you will earn 1 CRED coin. These coins will be used to get special discounts, bonuses, jackpots, cashback and so on. Going by the situation right now, CRED lets you contribute these coins to donate oxygen concentrators as this gas is the need of the hour.

