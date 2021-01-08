WhatsApp Or Telegram: Which Is Better And Why?

To note, the Facebook-owned WhatsApp messaging app's new terms of service have made it mandatory for all users to accept it or get their accounts deleted. This gives users not much choice if they wish to continue using the app. If you're thinking of switching to another platform like Telegram, here are a couple of reasons that weigh both options. Here is a detailed comparison of WhatsApp Vs Telegram:

WhatsApp Or Telegram For Groups

Both WhatsApp and Telegram allow users to create groups or channels. Users can send messages, make voice and video calls on the group. However, WhatsApp groups can have a maximum of 256 participants. On the other hand, Telegram supports a group of up to 200,000 members, which is drastically more.

WhatsApp Or Telegram For Multi-Device Use

WhatsApp and Telegram can be both accessed on their PC. However, Telegram has upped its game with a feature called multi-device support. With this, users can chat on their PC or laptop, even if their phone doesn't have an internet connection. On the other hand, WhatsApp for the web requires the phone to be nearby and certainly requires an internet connection on the phone.

WhatsApp Or Telegram For Payments

It looks like WhatsApp has an upper hand when it comes to payments. WhatsApp Pay is finally rolling out in India, which functions like any other UPI-based payments platform. Telegram, on the other hand, doesn't have any payments feature on its platform. It is uncertain if Telegram is working on payment features.

WhatsApp Or Telegram: Media Compression

Several users have complained of compressed media while sending on WhatsApp. Compressed images and video quality has been an issue on WhatsApp, but not on Telegram. Instead, Telegram gives users the choice if they wish to compress the media or send the file as it is.

WhatsApp Or Telegram For Secret Chats

Telegram has another interesting feature called Secret Chat, which isn't available on WhatsApp. The end-to-end encrypted chat can be set with a timer that auto-destructs when the timer hits. It's reported that WhatsApp is working on a similar feature, though it's yet to see the light of day.

WhatsApp Vs Telegram: Which Is Better?

Both WhatsApp and Telegram have several features that make them one of the best to use. It's known that all apps, including messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, collect user data. However, WhatsApp seems to be collecting more user data than Telegram, which gives it an upper hand here. The latest terms of service on WhatsApp will be collecting a lot of user information.

The list includes phone numbers, email id, location, contacts, device ID, advertising data, payment information, user content, and so on. Telegram claims to collect only email address, phone number, and device ID. In this scenario, Telegram seems better, especially if you're concerned about your personal information.