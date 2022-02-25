Amazon February Carnival Spin And Win Quiz Answer: Win iPhone 13 And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India is hosting the February Carnival Spin and Win quiz contest. In this quiz, one winner will be chosen and given the Apple iPhone 13. As usual, this quiz contest under the Funzone section has been hosted alongside other February Carnival quiz contests such as the Jackpot quiz, which gives away a Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone as the prize.

Besides the iPhone 13, the Amazon February Carnival Spin and Win Quiz quiz lets users also win other prizes such as Rs 40,000 as Amazon Pay Balance and much more.

The Amazon February Carnival Spin and Win Quiz is found alongside other quiz contests including Amazon iQOO 9 Series 5G quiz, Amazon Samsung Galaxy S22 series quiz, Amazon OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G quiz and other active quizzes under the Funzone section.

Amazon February Carnival Spin And Win Quiz Answer

Here's the answer to the Amazon February Carnival Spin and Win quiz contest.

Question: What is the square root of "4"?

Answer: 2

The Amazon February Carnival Spin and Win Quiz is held from February 25, 2022 to February 28, 2022. As per the contest page, the winners will be announced on March 1, 2022 and all the eligible winners will get their rewards on or before May 15, 2022. You can access this spin and win quiz contest only via the app and not via the website.

As mentioned above, there will be multiple prizes as a part of this quiz contest. You can win various prizes depending on the spinning wheel option you get. Below are the prizes that the Amazon February Carnival Spin and Win Quiz provides.

1 winner will get a new Apple iPhone 13 on lucky draw.

1 winner will get Rs. 40,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

1 winner will get Rs. 20,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

1 winner will get Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

5 winners will get Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

Notably, the spinning wheel will have six segments with one of them marked "Better luck next time". You must spin the wheel and answer the question mentioned above correctly to be eligible to get the prize on which the pointer actually lands. If the answer is correct, then you will enter the lucky draw for the specific prize. Based on the lucky draw, the actual winner will be chosen.

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz

As usual, to participate in this Amazon February Carnival Spin and Win quiz contest, you need to be at least 18 years of age. It is mandatory to be a legal resident of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon while creating the account and have a billing address as well.

If you are declared a winner, then you must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

Best Mobiles in India