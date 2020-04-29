Google Introduces New Features To Improve Pairing Of Bluetooth Devices

Google Fast Pair Gets Find My Accessories

Since the Google Pixel Buds were the first to bring in the Fast Pair feature, many Bluetooth accessories have packed the feature. A couple of handful upgrades on Fast Pair is sure to boost the feature. This includes Find My Accessories and a few others.

Find My Accessories, as the name suggests, will inform users of the last-known location of their Bluetooth accessories via the Find My Device app. For instance, if you can't recall where you left your Bluetooth earphones or headphones, you can now locate them by ringing it in the settings.

What's more, users can separately ring their left and right earbuds when it comes to true wireless earbuds. Presently, this feature works when the accessory is connected to the phone. But Google says that the coming months will allow users to ring their accessories, even if it's not connected to their smartphone. But this will require them to turn on their Location History.

Google Fast Pair Gets New Features

Apart from this, Google has also introduced a feature where users will receive a notification on their phone showing the battery level of their paired accessory whenever they open or close the charging case. Users will also be notified when the earbuds and the case battery is dropping low.

Google's Fast Pair also has revamped the Bluetooth settings page. It helps users to better control the settings supported on a Fast Pair device, giving them the benefit of not need to open the dedicated app for that accessory.

Let's assume you have a smartphone running Android 10+ and select Fair Pair-supported Bluetooth accessory. Users can make all adjustment settings for the accessory from the Bluetooth device details page. Presently, only the Harman Kardon FLY and the new Google Pixel Buds support these additional settings.

Lastly, Google announced that your accessory name will include your first name after it pairs to your phone over Bluetooth. Users can already rename Bluetooth devices, but this feature automates a step that many users never bother to do.