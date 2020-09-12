Google Meet App Update For Android, iOS Brings New Look Similar To Gmail News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Meet app is going to look different on your Android and iOS devices. The new update for the popular video conferencing app will now provide the same experience as we see on the Gmail app. For now, the Google Meet app will rollout on iOS devices and later reach Android devices.

Google Meet App Redesign

"The new mobile UI will have the same look and feel as that of the meeting experience in the Gmail app," the Google Meet app update reads. This means users can see two options on top: "new meeting" and "join a meeting".

So when you click on the 'new meeting' option, you'll further see more choices like 'get a meeting link to share', 'start an instant meeting', and 'schedule in Google Calendar'. On the other hand, if you click on 'join a meeting', it simply opens to the meeting link and further to the waiting room.

Some of the other additions on the Google Meet app include the new UI. The home screen of the video calling app lists out all the scheduled meetings. Your profile image is also visible on the top-left corner - just like the Gmail app. Similarly, you can tap on the icon to switch to a different Google account.

Google Meet App Update: Good Move

Google has been aggressively pushing Google Meet against competitors like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and so on. The latest Google Meet app update is part of the series of upgrades the app has been receiving. Google recently brought in a shortcut and integrated Google Meet with the Gmail app in a bid to make it easier to access.

Similarly, the redesign on the Google Meet app further enhances the user experience - making it easier to navigate through the app. The familiar Gmail look and feel on the Google Meet app further simplifies the app. The Google Meet app update is available for G Suite users and personal Google users as well. As noted, iOS devices will be getting the update first, followed by Android devices.

