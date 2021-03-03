Here’s Why Amazon Changed Its App Logo News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The e-commerce giant Amazon introduced a new logo for its mobile shopping app in January this year. Soon after the same, the company modified its new logo slightly as netizens started comparing it with the style of moustache flaunted by Adolf Hitler and Charlie Chaplin.

Users found similarities between the toothbrush moustache of Hitler and Chaplin and the redesigned Amazon logo. After receiving unfavorable feedback from users, the company has tweaked the logo.

Amazon's New Logo

The app logo featuring a brown cardboards box with a strip of the tape at the top center invited the ire of users. The blue-colored tape placed above the company's signature smiling logo in the shape of an arrow was criticized to resemble the moustache of the popular dictator.

The moustache-style adhesive at the center of the logo has been replaced with a folded piece of tape. It represents the joy of opening an Amazon package. Users have taken to Twitter showing the similarities of the redesigned logo with the well-known cartoon character Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

For the uninitiated, this was Amazon's first change to its app icon in more than five years. Once it got updated, there has been rave criticism from numerous users.

Amazon Follows Myntra

Notably, this is not the first time that an e-commerce platform has been teased for its redesigned logo. Myntra had to modify its app icon after an NGO recently accused the new logo to be offensive and derogatory towards women. Following the accusations, Police had approached Myntra and it changed its logo.

