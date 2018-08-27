'Rootless' Pixel Launcher is now available for download on Play Store

The ''Rootless Pixel launcher is among the popular stock Android launcher apps, has finally made its way to the Google Play Store. The stock Android launcher app earlier received updates from the GitHub page. Now, the app has been listed on the Play Store by the name of 'Rootless Launcher'.

The 'Rootless Launcher' is available to download for free and at the moment is based on Android Oreo. In terms of features and functionalities, the Rootless Launcher brings functionalities including the support for adaptive icon packs, Pixel Launcher's bottom search bar, icon shape and wallpapers-based theme selection among others.

However, there is a small catch. If the users want to run the latest 'Rootless Launcher' on their non-Pixel smartphones, then they will need to first download the 'Rootless Pixel Bridge' companion app. Upon downloading the app, it will unlock the complete set of features which comes along with the Pixel launcher. Also, after downloading the companion app, the launcher will get additional features like the Google feed by simply swapping left on the home screen. Users will also receive At A Glance information about weather, traffic, and events.

To keep it simple, the 'Rootless Pixel Launcher' is nothing but a basic stock Pixel launcher which comes with some additional set of features and also some omissions. As far as the UI of the Rootless Launcher is concerned, it borrows the UI from the Pixel launcher with the similar home screen layout and the ability to open the app tray by simply swiping up. The launcher also shows the 'app suggestions' list at the top.

The Rootless Launcher is compatible with all the smartphones running on Android 5.0 or above. Even as the Rootless Launcher is presently based in the Android Oreo, the Pixel Bridge's app listing page on APKMirror suggests otherwise. The app's listing page suggests that the Pixel Bridge app will get a support for gesture navigation along with the Overview page.

Interested users can download the 'Rootless Launcher' app from Google Play Store to get a Pixel-like UI on the non-Pixel devices, whereas, the companion Rootless Pixel Bridge app can be downloaded from the APKmirror.

