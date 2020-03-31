WhatsApp For iPhone Gets Convenient Sharing Option News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp seems not to rest on its laurels as it is consistently rolling out many new features and improvements for its users. In a recent development, the instant messaging app for iPhone has received a new update taking the version number to 2.20.40. This new iteration of app adds a convenient option for iPhone uses to share content.

Following the update, the WhatsApp for iPhone version 2.20.40 shows WhatsApp contact suggestions directly in the share sheet menu. It lets users to share content effortlessly with their contacts by just tapping on any name in the list and choosing the send option. The update has been rolled out for the stable version of the instant messaging app for all iPhone users across the world.

WhatsApp For iPhone Gets Updated

As per the changelog of the WhatsApp for iPhone version 2.20.40, on iOS 13, WhatsApp contacts will be shown as suggestions in the share sheet as users share content from any other app. Previously, the share sheet only had the WhatsApp icon and it had to be tapped to open the app's sharing menu and then choose the contacts whom you want to share the content with. Now, it has become more convenient as WhatsApp will show the contact name and you just have to tap on the contact to share the content.

Once the contact has been chosen to share the content, just choose the WhatsApp contact and it will open the native share window with the contact so that you can crop or edit the photo and send the same.

If you have not received the WhatsApp for iPhone version 2.20.40 update, then you can head on o the App Store and update to the latest build to get the new WhatsApp contact suggestion share sheet in iOS 13. Notably, this update comes after the rollout of the highly awaited dark mode that was rolled out for its users.

