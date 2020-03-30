ENGLISH

    WhatsApp Video Status Limit Will Be 15 Seconds

    By
    |

    WhatsApp is adding many new features and improvements to the already existing ones to give a better experience to users. Even during the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, the instant messaging app has come up with an option that lets users enjoy the same experience without consuming a lot of data.

    WhatsApp Video Status Limit Will Be 15 Seconds

     

    As per a tweet shared by WABetaInfo, the app will reduce the duration of video statuses to 15 seconds. Notably, WhatsApp will not support uploading longer videos of 30 seconds on both Android and iOS platforms. While there is no reason for the same officially, it could probably be to ensure that the bandwidth of Indian telcos is not stretched. It could also be due to server overload.

    However, the relief for those who keep sharing a lot of WhatsApp video statuses is that there is no limit on the number of videos that one can upload to their statuses. Even long videos can be uploaded by trimming them to 15 seconds.

    Latest WhatsApp Features

    Recently, WHO and the Ministry of Health of India enrolled on WhatsApp with their helpline numbers +41 79 893 1892 and +91 90 1315 1515 respectively. Users in India can get the COVID-19 related information on WhatsApp via these helpline numbers. If you send 'Hi' on these numbers, then you will get answers to all your queries via texts, infographics, YouTube links, etc. The information will depend on your question.

     

    Furthermore, WhatsApp is keeping up its fight against fake news and misinformation. And, the same applies to the information related to coronavirus as well.

    Besides these, the instant messaging app continues to roll out beta updates as well as improvements. The developers are working on multiple hidden features that could be rolled out to users in the coming months. One such major feature worth noticing is the multi-device support. The other upcoming WhatsApp features include disappearing messages and more.

    Read More About: whatsapp news apps
    Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 12:57 [IST]
