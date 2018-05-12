You can now book a bus in Andhra Pradesh with Paytm

PayTm has become a lot more than just a digital wallet. You can shop clothes, electronic items, book movie tickets and carry out seamless transactions within seconds on the app. The app has now added one more useful service in its repository. PayTm has started offering bus services in Andhra Pradesh, India.

As per TOI, PayTm has signed an agreement with Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation to enable bus bookings on 1,250 routes run by APSRTC. PayTm will provide intrastate services to its customers in AP; however, the app will soon extend support for interstate services.

"We are glad to partner with APSRTC and make their complete bus inventory accessible to Paytm's strong 300+ Mn user base. We have received an overwhelming response from customers and are already driving a significant volume of bookings for APSRTC's services," said Abhishek Ranjan, vice president, PayTm.

PayTm has also said that the company will partner with more state-run and private bus operators across Andhra Pradesh in the coming months. There's no official word on partnerships with other state-owned transportation services in India.

Notably, PayTm has added the bus booking section on the platform. The app's web platform also shows a 24x7 helpline number (9555123123) to serve customers. Earlier, PayTm was providing ticket booking services for flights and trains.

PayTm is also offering some introductory offers on bus bookings. The app's web platform talks about a promo code- BUS50 that promises to offer a cashback of up to 50 percent when a user makes a booking. In addition to the state-owned bus services, we might also see some private collaborations for the bus booking services on PayTm. We cannot rule out the possibility that PayTm can rope in services like redbus, travelyaari, etc. in future to make it easy for consumers to book buses across India.

