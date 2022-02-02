YouTube Makeover: YouTube UI Update Makes Liking, Disliking Easier On Full-Screen News oi-Sharmishte Datti

YouTube is one of the most popular video streaming platforms. The app is already available on both iOS and Android, and even ships with Google services for all Android phones. The YouTube mobile app is now getting a facelift for both Android and iOS platforms. Particularly, the YouTube full-screen experience is getting a makeover.

YouTube App Update

YouTube is now bringing in a new interface for the full-screen experience on the mobile app. Among the new changes, YouTube has now made it easier to like or dislike a video, even while viewing something on full-screen. Earlier, you would need to minimize the video to find these options. Or you would find them behind the swipe-up gesture under the 'more videos' section.

Plus, one can also easily find the comments and share what you're watching with the YouTube full-screen player. The updated YouTube full-screen player puts these options in the front and center. This also puts related videos in a corner for easier access.

To note, the YouTube app looks mostly the same when you're watching a video in portrait mode. However, the major difference appears when you're watching in landscape mode with full-screen turned on. Looking back, most of the options of liking or disliking a video, sharing it, or commenting on it were easier on portrait mode. Now, it's made easier on the full-screen landscape mode.

A report by The Verge further highlights how the comments section has become better accessible. If you wish to see the comments alongside the video in landscape, you can easily do so with the updated YouTube app. Users can now simply pull up comments by tapping on the button to read them alongside the video.

How To Get YouTube Update?

The report further states that the YouTube updated UI for full-screen will be available for both iOS and Android. Google spokesperson, Allison Toh, told the publication that the rollout would begin on Monday, February 7. That said, many users are already able to access the updated YouTube UI.

If you still haven't received it, worry not. A wider rollout is on its way and will reach you soon. You can also manually check for the latest update at the App Store or Google Play.

