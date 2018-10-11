Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Get 40% discount on Canon EOS 3000D

The festive season is here and to mark its celebrations e-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon are holding festive sales on their respective platforms where a variety of products are available at hard to miss deals. We already have seen deals on smartphones, audio accessories and other products, this time Flipkart is offering a great deal on a DSLR camera. This offer is surely going to attract the photography enthusiast masses.

As a part of the ongoing Big Billion Days sale, the e-commerce giant Flipkart is offering Canon EOS 3000D DSLR camera at a discount of flat 40 percent over its original price. The Canon EOS 3000D is a decent performing entry-level camera which comes with an original price tag of Rs 24,999. At this price range, you also get a single 18-55mm kit lens along with the camera body. Following the discount, you can get your hands on this budget-friendly camera for Rs 18,999 which means you get Rs 6,000 off on the purchase of this camera. However, the offer is valid only for a limited period of time.

Canon EOS 3000D specs:

The Canon EOS 3000D packs a 2.7-inch LCD display and has an 18MP APS-C size CMOS sensor and a DIGIC 4+ image processor which allows it to capture details in an image. As mentioned earlier, you get 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 II kit lens with built-in image stabilization.

As for the shooting modes the camera has automatic, manual mode and various other scene selections which can be easily accessed by rotating the mode dial at the top right next to the viewfinder. Backing up the camera is a 800mAh battery. Canon EOS 3000D also has a mini-HDMI and USB-C port.

So if you are a photography enthusiast and are considering to purchase a new DSLR then head to Flipkart and grab this amazing offer as it lasts only for a limited period. Stay tuned with us for more updates on technology.