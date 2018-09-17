Canon to launch EOS R full-frame mirrorless camera in India on September 21

Canon, the Japanese camera manufacturer has recently introduced its latest full-frame mirrorless camera for the masses. The company had introduced EOS R which is the company's take on Nikon Z6 and the Z7 mirrorless cameras. Canon had officially announced the EOS R only two weeks prior to the launch of Nikon's latest mirrorless camera series. Now, Canon is all set to launch the EOS R in India on September 21 and the full-frame mirrorless camera will come along with the new RF mount.

The Canon EOS R full-frame mirrorless camera is expected to be ship in October globally. As for the price tag of around $2300 (roughly Rs 1, 66,830) for the body, $3400 (roughly Rs 2, 46,619) for the complete kit which will consist of RD 24-105mm f4L IS lens. There is no information available on the Indian pricing as of now; however, we will keep you posted on the same.

Naoya Kaneda, Advisory Director, Group Executive, ICB Optical Business Group, Image Communication Business Operations, Canon had said that "We brought the EOS series to the world 30 years ago. With the EOS R, we are confident that you will have an amazing experience. We will improve further and deliver enhanced devices in the EOS segment".

As for the specs, the Canon EOS R features a 30.3MP full-frame CMOS sensor with DIGIC 8 image processor and Canon's own DualPixel autofocus (AF) technology. The camera comes with 4K video recording support up to 30fps, 1080p recording support up to 60fps, HD recording up to 120fps. Canon EOS R also comes with shooting modes such as 4:2:0 8-bit recording and 4:2:2 10-bit video output over HDMI.

The EOS R has an ISO range starting from 100-40,000 and supports 8fps shooting along with a maximum shutter speed of 1/8000sec. The ISO range can be further expanded up to 50-102,400. The full-frame mirrorless camera will come along with four lenses including one RF 35mm f/1.8 IS Marco, one RF 24-105mm f/4 IS, one RF 28-70 mm f/2, and one RF 50mm f/1.2 lens. Along with the lenses, Canon will also launch EOS lens adapter for the EOS R.

As we mentioned earlier Canon is expected to launch the EOS R full-frame mirrorless camera in India on September 21, 2018. It would be interesting to see how well the Indian audience responds to the latest offering by Canon. We will keep you updated with the pricing and availability of the EOS R mirrorless camera in India, so stay tuned with us for further updates on the same.