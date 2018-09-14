Nikon to launch Z6 and Z7 mirrorless cameras in India on September 19

Nikon, the Japanese optics and imaging brand is going to launch two new mirrorless cameras for the Indian masses. The company had announced that it will launch Z6 and Z7 mirrorless cameras which were showcased by the company last month. Now, the company has sent out media invites for a launch event which is scheduled for Wednesday, September 19. Nikon has also confirmed it will also bring Nikon S-Line lenses and the 'FTZ' mount adapter along with the Z6 and Z7 mirrorless cameras.

As for the specs, The Z6 and Z7 feature a 3.2-inch LCD touchscreen with 2.1 million dots. Both the Nikon Z6 and Z7 mirrorless cameras will be powered by Nikon's proprietary EXPEED 6 image-processing engine. Both the cameras offer high resolution 3.69 million-dot OLED electronic viewfinders with 100 percent frame coverage and a magnification of 0.8x. In addition to this, both the cameras feature a weather-sealed body and will offer a similar level of durability and strength as the company's D850 flagship camera. Both the cameras will run on UX software which also powers Nikon's DSLR camera range. The weather sealed camera body adds to the positive aspects of the device.

Notably, the Z6 and Z7 mirrorless cameras will not come with a support for Nikon's F-mount Nikkor lenses. The F-mount is Nikon's standard lenses and instead of using this, the new camera range will support the Nikon's Z-mount lenses. Nikon has already announced a few lenses in the Z-mount series of lenses, some of them include Nikkor 24-70mm/f/4.0 lens, one 35mm f/1.8 lens and one 50mm f/1.8 lens. There is no information available as to when Nikon will release the lenses in India.

As we mentioned before that Nikon has also announced 'FTZ' adapter which is claimed to offer 'full compatibility' along with over 90 lenses. This implies that the cameras will come with a support for auto-focus and auto-exposure features. On the other hand, the mount will also be compatible with over 350 F lenses, however, will not support auto-focus and auto-exposure features.

As for the pricing, Nikon has not shared any details on the same. However, in the US, the Nikon Z^ comes with a price tag of $1,999.95 (roughly Rs 1,43,566) and the Z7 comes with a price tag of $3,399.95 (roughly Rs 2,44,133). We will keep you posted with the further pricing details and updates, so stay tuned with us.

