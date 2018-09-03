Canon full-frame mirrorless camera leaks, expected to be announced this week

In recent events, Nikon had unveiled its new high-end mirrorless cameras including the Nikon Z7 and Z6. Following the launch of Nikon's mirrorless cameras, the Canon fans are also expecting a high-end full-frame mirrorless camera to be launched by the company. Now, it appears that the wait is going to be soon over as some leaks suggest that Canon could soon bring its own mirrorless camera for the masses.

As per some report from the verge, the information related to the Canon's high-end mirrorless camera has been leaked on a Japanese website. The website which has posted the details is Nokshita and Canon Rumors. The website has leaked the details of the upcoming mirrorless camera from Canon which is expected to be the EOS R. The Canon EOS R is said to be a 30.3MP full-frame camera and will primarily compete with the Sony A7 III and Nikon Z6.

The Canon EOS R will thrive on low-light photography with a wide ISO 100 to 40,000 normal sensitivity of up to ISO 102,400 and will also feature the company's dual-pixel autofocusing. Even though these are not among the highlight specs considering the competition in the full-frame mirrorless camera category it is expected that the EOS R will feature some exceptional specs which will give the camera an edge over its rivals.

As for the specs, the Canon EOS R's first four lenses are a 35mm f/1.8, a 50mm f/1.2, a 28-70mm f/2, and 24-105mm f/4 kit lens. The latter three lenses feature the red ring of Canon's high-end L series. This can help Canon to stay ahead of Nikon and others if all the four lenses are available at the launch. Canon will also be launching EOS lens adapters which will include an option with a control ring and another with a drop-in filter mount.

As for the availability is concerned, it is expected that the camera could be announced on 5th September this week. There is no information available on the pricing as of now, however, we will keep you posted on the same.

Image Source