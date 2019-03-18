ENGLISH

    Fujifilm launches X-T30 new mirrorless camera in India for Rs 74,999

    Fujifilm launches its latest mirrorless X-T30 camera in India for Rs 74,999. All you need to know about the camera before buying.

    Fujifilm India today announced its latest offering X-T30, the mirrorless digital camera for the Indian market. The latest model to join the X Series, known for its superior image quality combined with the company's proprietary color reproduction technology.

    The newly launched mirrorless camera comes with a body weight of 383grams, the X-T30 features the latest 26.1MP X-Tran CMOS 4 sensor and the fast X-Processor 4 image processing engine to achieve the ultimate image quality. Furthermore, it offers highly accurate AF performance across the entire frame and silent continuous shooting capability of up to 30 fps (frame per second).

    The Fujifilm X-T30 is also capable of recording videos in4K/30fps by applying "Film Simulation mode", including the "ETERNA" with rich color grading, based on Fujifilm's proprietary color reproduction technology.

    It is capable of recording fine and smooth 4K video with high-resolution audio. The X-T30 comes with a similar exterior design from its current model, FUJIFILM X-T20 (X-T20). While it provides a stable grip with a new grip design. The camera is also equipped with the "Auto Mode Selector Lever" that allows you to instantaneously switch to a fully-automatic shooting mode, making it a perfect mirrorless digital camera for beginners who want to enjoy premium-quality pictures.

    The rear LCD monitor uses a touchscreen panel display which is 1.3mm thinner than that on the X-T20. Its improved touchscreen response enables faster and more intuitive camera operations.
    Smooth 4K/30P video can be recorded at 8bit 4:2:0 on an SD card, and also output to external storage media via the HDMI port at 10bit 4:2:2 to include more color information.

     

    The X-T30 comes with a price tag of Rs 74,999 (Body only), and along with the X-T30 Kit, it will cost you Rs 94,999. If you want to go with dual lenses kit with 18-55mm and 18-135mm then it will cost you Rs 99,999.

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 18:15 [IST]
