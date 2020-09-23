AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series And Athlon 3000 C-Series Chromebook CPUs Launched News oi-Vivek

It looks like AMD is ready to dominate the Chromebook market, as the company announces two new series of CPUs and APUs tailormade for Chromebooks, which are known for being affordable and efficient.

The company has launched the Athlon 3000 C-series and Ryzen 3000 C-series CPUs with an integrated Radeon Vega graphics. These are also the first set of processors for Chromebooks based on Zen architecture and the company also claims that the built-in Radeon graphics card is the fasted GPU to be found on a Chromebook.

AMD Ryzen 3000 C-Series

There are three processors under this series and all three processors come with a TDP of 15 W. The AMD Ryzen 7 3700C is the most powerful of the lot and is based Zen+ architecture and uses a 12nm node. It is a quad-core eight-thread processor with a base CPU clock speed of 2.3GHz and it can go up to 4.0GB. The chipset offers 6MB of cache and comes with 10 Radeon graphics cores with a frequency of 1400MHz.

The AMD Ryzen 5 3500C is also based on Zen+ architecture and uses a 12nm node. It is also a quad-core eight-thread processor with a base CPU clock speed of 2.1GHz and it can go up to 3.7GHz. The chipset offers 6MB of cache and comes with eight Radeon graphics cores with a frequency of 1200MHz.

Lastly, the AMD Ryzen 3 3250C is based on Zen architecture and uses a 14nm node. It is a dual-core four-thread processor with a base CPU clock speed of 2.6GHz and it can go up to 3.5GHz. The chipset offers 5MB of cache and comes with three Radeon graphics cores with a frequency of 1200MHz.

AMD Athlon 3000 C-Series

Under the Athlon 3000 C-series, the company has launched two new CPUs based on 14nm node and Zen architecture. The AMD Athlon Gold 3150C and the Athlon Silver 3050C. The Athlon Gold 3150C is a dual-core four-thread CPU with a base clock speed of 2.4GHz and a boost clock speed of 3.3GHz. It offers 5MB of cache and has 3 Radeon GPU cores clocked at 1100MHz with a total TDP of 15W.

Lastly, the Athlon Silver 3050C is a dual-core CPU and it does not offer hyperthreading. It offers a base clock speed of 2.3GHz and a boost clock speed of 3.2GHz with 5MB of cache and two Radeon graphics cores with 1100MHz frequency and 15W of TPD.

Upcoming Chromebooks With AMD Ryzen 3000-C And AMD Athlon 3000-C Processors.

AMD has confirmed that it has partnered with HP, Asus, and Lenovo to launch Chromebooks based on these new chipsets. These devices will come with a variable TDP of 6W-15W and will ship in more than 14 designs from the aforementioned OEMs.

Best Mobiles in India