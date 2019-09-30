ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AMD Ryzen PRO 3000 Series Desktop CPUs Goes On Sale

    By
    |

    AMD's newly announced Ryzen PRO 3000 Series desktop processor, Ryzen PRO processors with Radeon Vega Graphics, and AMD Athlon PRO processors with Radeon Vega Graphics are now available across the globe. The company claims that the Radeon Pro and the Athlon Pro series of chipsets offer powerful performance with next-generation security features.

    AMD Ryzen PRO 3000 Series Desktop CPUs Goes On Sale

     

    The company has partnered with OEMs like HP and Lenovo to launch AMD Ryzen Pro and AMD Athlon powered desktop PCs. The flagship products like the AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 3900, AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 3700, and the AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3600 are based on Zen 2 7nm architecture. Besides, the new CPUs from AMD offer up to 12 core and 24 threads.

    Desktops Based On The AMD Ryzen Pro series CPUs

    The HP Elite 705 G5 is a full-sized desktop series based on the Ryzen Pro processors, whereas, the HP EliteDesk 705 G5 Desktop Mini is a compact desktop PC lineup, which is also based on the Ryzen Pro CPUs. These devices are available in select markets with a starting price of $679.

    Lenovo has also announced a couple of ThinkPad desktops powered b the AMD Ryzen Pro series with modern features like the USB Type-C port and offers CPUs with up to 12 cores and 24 threads.

    Features And Specifications

    AMD Ryzen PRO desktop processors:

     

    ModelCores/

    ThreadsTDP(Watts)Boost/Base Freq. (GHz)L2 + L3 Cache (MB)AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 390012 / 2465W4.3 / up to 3.170AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 37008 / 1665W4.4 / up to 3.636AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 36006 / 1265W4.2 / up to 3.635

    AMD Ryzen PRO desktop processors with Radeon Vega Graphics:

    ModelCores/

    ThreadsTDP(Watts)Boost/Base Freq. (GHz)L2 + L3 Cache (MB)Graphics Compute UnitsAMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3400G4 / 865W4.2 / up to 3.7611 CUsAMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3400GE4 / 835W4.0 / up to 3.3611 CUsAMD Ryzen 3 PRO 3200G4 / 465W4.0 / up to 3.668 CUsAMD Ryzen 3 PRO 3200GE4 / 435W3.8 / up to 3.368 CUs

    AMD Athlon PRO desktop processors with Radeon Vega Graphics:

    ModelCores/

    ThreadsTDP(Watts)

    Boost/Base Freq (GHz)

    L2 + L3 Cache (MB)Graphics Compute UnitsAMD Athlon PRO 300GE2 / 435W3.4 / up to 3.453 CUs

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: amd cpu news computers
    Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 0:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue