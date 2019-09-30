AMD Ryzen PRO 3000 Series Desktop CPUs Goes On Sale News oi-Vivek

AMD's newly announced Ryzen PRO 3000 Series desktop processor, Ryzen PRO processors with Radeon Vega Graphics, and AMD Athlon PRO processors with Radeon Vega Graphics are now available across the globe. The company claims that the Radeon Pro and the Athlon Pro series of chipsets offer powerful performance with next-generation security features.

The company has partnered with OEMs like HP and Lenovo to launch AMD Ryzen Pro and AMD Athlon powered desktop PCs. The flagship products like the AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 3900, AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 3700, and the AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3600 are based on Zen 2 7nm architecture. Besides, the new CPUs from AMD offer up to 12 core and 24 threads.

Desktops Based On The AMD Ryzen Pro series CPUs

The HP Elite 705 G5 is a full-sized desktop series based on the Ryzen Pro processors, whereas, the HP EliteDesk 705 G5 Desktop Mini is a compact desktop PC lineup, which is also based on the Ryzen Pro CPUs. These devices are available in select markets with a starting price of $679.

Lenovo has also announced a couple of ThinkPad desktops powered b the AMD Ryzen Pro series with modern features like the USB Type-C port and offers CPUs with up to 12 cores and 24 threads.

Features And Specifications

AMD Ryzen PRO desktop processors:

Model Cores/

TDP(Watts)

Boost/Base Freq. (GHz)

L2 + L3 Cache (MB)

AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 3900 12 / 24 65W 4.3 / up to 3.1 70

AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 3700 8 / 16 65W 4.4 / up to 3.6 36

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3600 6 / 12 65W 4.2 / up to 3.6 35

Threads

AMD Ryzen PRO desktop processors with Radeon Vega Graphics:

Model Cores/

TDP(Watts)

Boost/Base Freq. (GHz)

L2 + L3 Cache (MB)

Graphics Compute Units

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3400G 4 / 8 65W 4.2 / up to 3.7 6 11 CUs

AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 3400GE 4 / 8 35W 4.0 / up to 3.3 6 11 CUs

AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 3200G 4 / 4 65W 4.0 / up to 3.6 6 8 CUs

AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 3200GE 4 / 4 35W 3.8 / up to 3.3 6 8 CUs

Threads

AMD Athlon PRO desktop processors with Radeon Vega Graphics:

Model Cores/

TDP(Watts)

Boost/Base Freq (GHz)

L2 + L3 Cache (MB)

Graphics Compute Units

AMD Athlon PRO 300GE 2 / 4 35W 3.4 / up to 3.4 5 3 CUs

Threads