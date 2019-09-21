AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3rd Gen CPUs To Launch In November News oi-Vivek

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper series of CPUs are known for their multi-core performance. Now, the company has started teasing the launch of the 3rd Generation Threadripper CPUs in November 2019, offering up to 24 CPU cores.

The 3rd generation Ryzen Threadripper CPUs were initially planned to launch in September. However, due to some glitch, the launch has been postponed to November.

What To Expect From 3rd Generation Threadripper?

The third-generation Threadripper CPUs are expected to be the most powerful CPU from the company. The company revealed the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X at E3 2019, which is currently the most capable CPU from the brand, offering 16-cores and 32-threads with a base clock speed of 3.5GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.7GHz.

In addition to the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X, the company might also launch other high-end desktop CPUs with up to 24 physical cores. It is speculated that the Ryzen 9 3950X will be priced at $749, undercutting the competition from Intel.

Will The Company Launch A 32-Core CPU?

As of now, there is no information on the launch of the 32-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPU. However, some leaks hint towards the same. Just like the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX, the 3rd Generation 32-core CPU is expected to offer 64-threads with higher clock speed compared to the current generation model. The 32-core CPU might be unveiled in on a later date, maybe, in early 2020.

In A Statement AMD Said

We are focusing on meeting the strong demand for our 3rd generation AMD Ryzen processors in the market and now plan to launch both the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and initial members of the 3rd Gen AMD Ryzen Threadripper processor family in volume this November. We are confident that when enthusiasts get their hands on the world's first 16-core mainstream desktop processor and our next-generation of high-end desktop processors, the wait will be well worth it.

