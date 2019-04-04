Lexar launches world's fastest portable SSD with 1TB storage at Rs 19,190 News oi-Karan Sharma Lexar launches new portable SSD with 1TB storage. The company claims that it is the world's fastest SSD. All you need to know.

Lexar is known for its wide range of flash memory and hard drives production, and now the company has come up with a new portable SSD. The company claims that this is the world's fastest portable SSD.

The portable SSD comes with a model name of Lexar Professional SL100 Pro. The company launched the SSD in three models with 250GB storage, 512GB and the top-notch 1TB variant. It also sports three storage option. It comes with a Read speed of 950 MB/s and Writes speed of 900 MB/s which is double the speed of SL100 model.

This sleek, compact SSD provides superior performance on the go. This makes it easy to quickly access, move, or backup all your favourite movies, music, photos, and files.

Design wise it offers a brushed aluminium finish. "With its small, slim size, you can slip it in your pocket and go. And unlike traditional drives, it has no moving parts, so it provides exceptional resilience to harsh temperatures and vibration. It also includes an LED activity light, so you know when your file transfer is done," reads the Lexar official site.

On the connectivity front, the Lexar Professional SL100 Pro offers USB Type-C port which allows users to store and share their files and documents with USB 3.1 speeds. It packs both Type -C to Type-C cable and USB Type-C to USB Type-A cable. The newly launched SSD is compatible with Windows 7/8/10, and Mac OSX 10.6+.

"We are proud to announce the Lexar Professional SL100 Pro Portable SSD, which is sleek, compact, and provides superior SSD-level performance at a competitive price. With professional photographers and videographers in mind, we created an SSD solution so they could travel at ease knowing their content is secure when compared with traditional hard drives," Joel Boquiren, Director of Global Marketing said.

If you are interested in buying the Lexar SL100 Pro then it will cost you the US $99.99 (Rs 6,850 approx) for the base model with 250GB. The 512GB variant can be grabbed at US$149.99 (Rs 10,280 approx). The top-notch model with 1TB storage will cost you US$279.99 (Rs 19,190 approx). The company will make it available starting this month. Moreover, it also comes with a three-year warranty.

