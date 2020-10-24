Diwali With Mi Sale Top Ten Deals To Pick

Xiaomi Mi 10

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is the flagship smartphone from the company with a premium design and flagship hardware. The smartphone was launched in India for Rs. 49,999, whereas the device is now available for Rs. 44,999 during the Diwali With Mi Sale.

Redmi Earphones

If you own a smartphone with a 3.5mm headphone jack and looking for cheap wired earphones with good sound and built-quality, then you can now get the Redmi Earphones for just Rs. 349, and they come in three colors.

20000mAh Mi Power Bank 3i

The Mi Power Bank 3i 20000 mAh power bank is also available at an affordable price. This unit now retails for Rs. 799 and is available in two colors. The Mi Power Bank 3i 20000 mAh power bank supports two way fast charging and also offers a nice build quality.

Mi TV Stick

The Xiaomi Mi TV Stick runs on Android TV OS and is now available for Rs. 2,299. This device can convert your regular TV into a smart TV with just a single click, allowing users to stream content from platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube.

Redmi Smart Band

If you ever thought of getting a modern fitness tracker, then look no further than the Redmi Smart Band, which is now available for just Rs. 1,399. It works with both Android and iOS smartphones without any issue.

Redmi Earbuds 2C

When it comes to wireless earphones, TWS is trending. However, most TWS earphones cost a lot of money, and the cheap ones don't last. The Redmi Earbuds 2C with a price tag of Rs. 1,299 is an excellent TWS earphone with great battery life and bass.

Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080P

The Mi Home Security Camera 360° 1080P is now available for Rs. 2,299, which can be used with a memory card. This is a great device to secure your home and office premises, especially at the asking price.

Air Purifier 2C

Most modern cities in India are prone to air pollution, and you can now get a home air purifier from Xiaomi -- the Air Purifier 2C for just Rs. 5,999.

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker (5W)

The Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker with a 5W speaker unit is also a good deal during the Diwali With Mi sale, and this compact Bluetooth speaker is now available for Rs. 1,199.

Mi Notebook 14

If you are working from home like most, and looking for a new laptop, then look no further than the Mi Notebook 14, which is now available for Rs. 41,999. It offers the latest 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and Windows 10 operating system.