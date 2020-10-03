Just In
Paytm Mall Maha Shopping Festival: Offers On Smartphones, Electronic Gadgets And More
Online shopping has surged over the past decade. Various platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and so on bring out offers to win customers. The latest Paytm Mall Maha Shopping Festival is offering a massive price cut on various gadgets including smartphones, laptops, and so on.
If you're looking to buy some new gadgets, head over to the Paytm Mall Maha Shopping Festival and check out these discount offers.
Up To 30% Off On Smartphones
Smartphones are one of the most sought-after gadgets. If you're looking to buy a new one, the Paytm Mall Maha Shopping Festival is offering up to 30% off on smartphones. Devices like the iPhone 11 series, Samsung Galaxy flagship are available at a discount now.
Up to 75% Off On Electronics Gadgets
Several electronic gadgets have shaped the modern household. The Paytm Mall Maha Shopping Festival is offering up to 75% discount on electronic gadgets. Devices like Bluetooth speakers, electronic smart trimmers, wireless earphones, and so on can be purchased at a lesser price at the Paytm Mall Maha Shopping Festival.
Up To 75% Off On Laptops And Accessories
Laptops and the required accessories are one of the most required gadgets today. The Paytm Mall Maha Shopping Festival is offering up to 75% off on laptops and other accessories. Laptops from Lenovo, Dell, Acer, and so on are available here.
Up to 50% Off On External Hard Disk
When it comes to storage, external hard disks are one of the most popular devices. If you're looking to buy a new external hard disk, the Paytm Mall Maha Shopping Festival is giving up to 50% off on these gadgets. Brands like SanDisk, WD, and others are available here.
Headphones And Speakers Starting From Rs. 399
Headphones and speakers are popular audio accessories. The Paytm Mall Maha Shopping Festival is giving you headphones and speakers starting from as low as Rs. 399. Audio devices from boAt, Philips, Boult, JBL, and so on can be purchased at the Paytm Mall Maha Shopping Festival.
