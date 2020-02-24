Huawei's Developer Day Summit 2020: Announcements That Caught Everyone's Attention

Well, as expected the company came out all cylinders blazing with a plethora of devices to show off alongside some major announcements. Without much ado let's dive straight into what the company announced at its annual event.

Huawei Mate XS Foldable Phone

A year after the company became the first OEM to produce a foldable smartphone, it was about time we saw a more refined version of the new fad. Well, the offering came in the form of the Mate XS foldable phone priced at €2,499.

Although the first wave of foldable phones looked unique, they were panned for their fragile nature. To make the new foldable device robust, Huawei claims to have used a quad-layer construction for the phone's display. The flexible OLED display is protected by two layers of a polyamide film. But still, the company couldn't crack the code to place a flexible glass, something is seen on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

Besides, the Mate XS runs the open-sourced version of Android wrapped under aided by Huawei Mobile Services. Headline features include an 8-inch screen in unfolded form and a 6.6-inch real estate when folded. The camera setup packs a 40MP sensor, 8MP telephoto lens, 16MP ultrawide lens, and a 3D depth-sensing camera. It also has a huge 4500 mAh battery to keep the lights on for a long time.

MateBook X Pro with Intel Chipsets

The event also witnessed the latest iteration of the Matebook X Pro in an updated skin with a new heart. Aesthetically, the new version is identical to its precursor; however, this time around it comes equipped with Intel 10 processors with support for up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The Core i7 variants will also boast the Nvidia MX250 discrete graphics.

As for the pricing, the MateBook X Pro will be selling starting from 1,499 euros for the base model with Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.

Besides, the company has also revamped its MateBook D budget line of laptops. These laptops will also pack Intel 10 processors. Both 14-inch and 15-inch versions will flaunt edge-to-edge displays. Also, they can be customized with the 10th Gen Core i7, 8GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage on the 14-inch version.

MatePad Pro 5G Tablet

Huawei also showcased one of the first 5G tablets at the event. Dubbed MatePad Pro 5G, the tablet sports a 10.8-inch display with the Kirin 990 5G chips keeping things in control. The processor is backed by either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.



Just like its other siblings, the tablet also comes sans the Google services. The company has added dual camera setup at the rear, while a punch hole at the top left accommodates the camera upfront. The tablet is juiced by a massive 7,250 mAh battery that also supports wireless charging.

Moreover, the company is also offering additional accessories like a detachable keyboard and an M-Pencil stylus. For all this, consumers will have to shell out €749 for the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage model that will hit the market in April 2020. A limited Wi-Fi only model will be selling for €549 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage options.

Future-Ready AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 Lineup

Huawei introduced the AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 series products that feature 10 new Wi-Fi 6 access point (AP) models. These products are said to help enterprises step into the fully wireless campus era. Powered by these new additions, enterprises can build fully connected, all-wireless office and production campus networks achieving high levels of office, production, and service experience.

The flagship AirEngine 8760 AP delivers an air-interface data rate of up to 10.75 Gbps, which is twice the industry standard. This AP achieves an air-interface data rate of over 10 Gbps, setting a new benchmark for Wi-Fi 6 products.



The lineup includes three series of products: AirEngine 8700, AirEngine 6700, and AirEngine 5700, covering an extensive range of indoor and outdoor application scenarios.