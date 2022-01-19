Planning To Buy Smartphone Or Laptop In 2022? Wait For Few More Months News oi-Vivek

The ongoing sales on Amazon and Flipkart, especially on the flagship devices, might make you believe this is a good time to invest in a new smartphone. However, we believe otherwise, and here is why waiting for just a few more weeks might get you a better deal. Not just for smartphones, this also applies to laptops.

Better Phones Are Incoming

We are shy of just a few weeks from seeing smartphones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1, Mediatek Dimensity 9000, and the Exynos 2200 SoC in India. All these phones not only pack cutting-edge next-generation technology, but they also come with a new design. The other aspect of this part is that phones with previous generation SoC will get cheaper, which means you can buy your favorite phone at a much lower price.

Buying a new phone with the latest hardware also improves the chances of getting software support for a much longer period. So, no matter which device you choose, you will get a better deal, especially after the launch of new smartphones in 2022.

Better Laptops Are Incoming

The same logic that applies to smartphones also applies to laptops. Intel and AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA have recently announced their latest CPUs and GPUs. If you happen to wait just for a few more weeks, you can get a laptop with next-generation computing power, which is likely to deliver better performance in an efficient way.

You can expect the launch of laptops with 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs, AMD Ryzen 6000 series CPUs. Similarly, when it comes to GPUs, we can expect laptops with Radeon 6000 series GPUs and RTX 3070 Ti or 3080 Ti GPU, where the RTX 3080 Ti is currently the most powerful laptop GPU in the world.

Technology Is Transforming Rather Quickly

Brands used to introduce devices with minimal changes in the last decade. However, that has changed now. Despite the global lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing a lot of interesting products which deliver more than generational upgrades. All the aforementioned points apply to those who already have a decent enough device. If you don't have one, then pull the trigger and get the best product that fits into your budget.

