ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C Launched In India For Rs. 6,499

    By
    |

    Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C is the downgraded variant of the Mi Air Purifier 2S. While the launch of the Redmi Note 8 Pro and MIUI 11 is awaited, the company has launched this new air purifier in the country. As it is a cheaper variant, it misses out on an OLED display and laser particle sensor seen in its bigger kin.

    Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C Launched In India For Rs. 6,499

     

    Mi Air Purifier 2C Price And Availability

    Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C is priced at Rs. 6,499 in the country. The device will go on sale for the first time today itself at 4 PM via Mi.com. During the next sale slated for October 18, it will be available via online retailers Amazon, Flipkart and Mi Home. Notably, the company will also team up with offline retail partners later.

    Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C Features

    Talking about its features, the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C comes with a toggle to switch between different modes ranging from auto to custom. It will be compatible with the Mi Home app, which will let you check both the indoor and outdoor air quality, adjust the fan strength, and check the temperature and humidity.

    The Xiaomi air purifier comes with a 360-degree cylindrical triple-layer filter traps pollutants from all 360-degree angles and filters the indoor air to ensure 99.37% pollution-free air indoors. There is a dual-layer filter in this air purifier to remove micron-sized particles, effectively remove harmful substances, catch harmful bacteria, and eliminate odors. It is touted that the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C has a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 350 cubic meters per hour.

    What We Think

    We are sure that the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C, being an affordable offering, will be a rival to the other air purifiers in the similar price segment. We need to wait for the same to go on sale to know how quickly it gets sold out.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi news air purifier
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 12:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue