Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C Launched In India For Rs. 6,499

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C is the downgraded variant of the Mi Air Purifier 2S. While the launch of the Redmi Note 8 Pro and MIUI 11 is awaited, the company has launched this new air purifier in the country. As it is a cheaper variant, it misses out on an OLED display and laser particle sensor seen in its bigger kin.

Mi Air Purifier 2C Price And Availability

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C is priced at Rs. 6,499 in the country. The device will go on sale for the first time today itself at 4 PM via Mi.com. During the next sale slated for October 18, it will be available via online retailers Amazon, Flipkart and Mi Home. Notably, the company will also team up with offline retail partners later.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C Features

Talking about its features, the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C comes with a toggle to switch between different modes ranging from auto to custom. It will be compatible with the Mi Home app, which will let you check both the indoor and outdoor air quality, adjust the fan strength, and check the temperature and humidity.

The Xiaomi air purifier comes with a 360-degree cylindrical triple-layer filter traps pollutants from all 360-degree angles and filters the indoor air to ensure 99.37% pollution-free air indoors. There is a dual-layer filter in this air purifier to remove micron-sized particles, effectively remove harmful substances, catch harmful bacteria, and eliminate odors. It is touted that the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C has a CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 350 cubic meters per hour.

What We Think

We are sure that the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2C, being an affordable offering, will be a rival to the other air purifiers in the similar price segment. We need to wait for the same to go on sale to know how quickly it gets sold out.

