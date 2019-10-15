Classic PC Games That Will Take You On A Nostalgia Trip

Super Mario

Super Mario is a game that is widely popular even today. Created by Nintendo, Super Mario was first launched in 1985 and follows Mario through his adventures. There are many levels in the game and players will find secret levels as Mario goes down through chimney openings in the fictional Mushroom Kingdom. Mario's mission is to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser. There are many challenges on every level, which Mario overcomes through his fire-throwing and size-changing capabilities.

Dangerous Dave

Dangerous Dave or simply Dave came out in 1988 and spanned over ten levels. It was a standard platform game of just running and jumping. But as the levels progressed, the difficulty too kept increasing. Dangerous Dave was developed by John Romero, who was influenced by another popular game- Super Mario. Players will find similarities in design, secret levels, and even the format of running and jumping.

Pacman

Pacman or Pac-Man was one of the famous games that were launched in 1980. Pacman is a simple arcade maze game, but it is one of the greatest games of all time. The gamer controls the Pacman who's locked in the maze and needs to eat the dots. Pacman needs to avoid the four ghosts at all costs to survive. The game has bonus points that can be acquired when Pacman eats the blue bonus dots. Pacman is known for its critical and commercial success and is still famous in the modern gaming segment.

Prince of Persia

We're talking about the first Prince of Persia- DOS game that was launched in 1989. In fact, Prince of Persia is considered to be a turning point in the animation of gaming. The game was originally developed by Jordan Mechner for the Apple II. The squeaky tune as the game launches takes us back to the game-set of ancient Persia. The ‘Prince' goes through numerous levels to rescue the Princess, who's locked up in a large palace by Jaffar, a wizard. The protagonist faces many traps, dungeons, and other challenges. The tough part is rescuing the Princess in 60 minutes to win the game!

SkyRoads

SkyRoads is another simple game of 'jump and move' motion. Although it is simple, the game has its own set of challenges. SkyRoads is played by using the arrow keys, where Up means accelerating and Down means slowing the speed of the racing car. Set in outer space, the game indicates Fuel and Oxygen levels, which have to be maintained to win the race. The game was developed in 1993 by Bluemoon.

Road Rash

Road Rash was another exciting race game that came out in 1991. The game involved violent and illegal races and brought out life-like images when a rider crashed on the road. Road Rash was a game where two players could play simultaneously on a single PC. The game allowed the player/racer to kick his opponents during the race, a new feature that certainly excited gamers back then! Upgrades of the Road Rash game came out almost every year till the late '90s and retained its popularity among gamers.

Need For Speed

While Road Rash brought out bike racing, Need For Speed/NFS popularized car racing. There are many series under NFS branding, but they're all centered on a similar setup of illicit car racing and completing various tasks while evading the local law enforcement. The original NFS was launched in 1994 and created a landmark in race gaming. The latest version of the game was launched in 2017.

Disney’s Aladdin

Aladdin is based on the Disney's famous animated movie. The player controls Aladdin as he navigates through the setting to finally reach Vizier Jaffar's palace. Every level of the game has many challenges like guards and animals that try to harm Aladdin. The player can counterattack through a scimitar or deflect the attack. Aladdin also has a limited supply of Apples which he can use as a weapon.

Pinball

Pinball is typically an arcade game, but was launched by Microsoft for PCs. Here, the gamer needs to control one or two metallic balls inside a cabinet. Pinball has few storylines that need to be completed by the player to get bonus points. The player needs to ensure that the metallic ball doesn't fall down the drain by using flippers. The amount of force exerted on the flippers indicates how far the ball goes to earn points.

Snake Game

The Snake game is another popular game, which is slightly similar to Pacman. However, instead of a closed maze, the Snake game involves a snake sliding through the screen and eating points to keep increasing its size. Although this list consists of PC games, the Snake game on Nokia basic phones must be mentioned here. The player had to ensure that the Snake doesn't bump into the walls of the screen or even collide with itself.