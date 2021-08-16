Battlegrounds Mobile India Clocks More Than 5 Crore Downloads Within 60 Days News oi-Vivek

If there is a game that took Indian smartphone gaming by storm it is PUBG Mobile. However, the title was banned due to the association of the brand with the Chinese govt. PUBG Mobile came back to India with the new name -- Battlegrounds Mobile India, and within two months, it has clocked over 50 million or five crore downloads via the Google Play Store.

Given a lot of people have downloaded the game from other sources, the total number would be much higher than 50 million for sure. To commemorate this achievement, Krafton, the published BGMI has now come up with some interesting rewards. Given the popularity of the PUBG Mobile Lite, the company might also launch BGMI light for low-end Android smartphones.

BGMI New Rewards

Krafton will gift Galaxy Messenger Set permanent outfits for each player for free of cost. The publisher also held a Freedom Face-Off on Independence day, where it streamed the casual matches on official social media platforms like Facebook.

Besides, the company has now introduced India-centric events like Independence Day Mahotsav, where players can get additional rewards like AWM (temporary) skin until 19th August.

Additionally, the company has also announced a new season named Royal Pass Month 2. This comes with a new theme named "Protect T" which includes additional rewards like new guns skins and outfits. The new season offers a maximum rank of 50 along with new challenges that are only available for the season subscribers.

BGMI iOS Version To Launch Soon

The company has also officially confirmed that the BGMI will soon be available for iOS devices. Krafton will make an official announcement about the same in the coming days via social media channels. The brand has been teasing the launch of the BGMI for iOS for a few more days.

As we reported earlier, every iPhone and iPad running on the latest version of iOS and iPadOS should support BGMI without any issue. The availability of BGMI on iOS should further increase the user base and might even surpass 100 million downloads in total in the next few months.

