BGIS 2021 Finals: Date, Qualified Teams, Format, Prize Money, Live Streaming Info News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Battlegrounds Mobile India series 2021 is the talk of the town at the gaming community. Gamers have been taking part in grueling gaming sessions for days now. Presently, the semi-final sessions have just come to an end, qualifying only 16 teams for the finale. What's more, the BGIS 2021 finals are going to begin tomorrow with the winner taking Rs. 1 crore home.

BGIS 2021 Finals: List Of Qualified Teams

The semi-finals of the BGIS 2021 just concluded. To note, the semi-finals included 24 teams out of which only 16 have come through to the finals. The BGIS 2021 finals qualified teams are listed below:

Team XO

Skylightz Gaming

Godlike Esports

OREsports

TSM

Hyderabad Hydras

Enigma Gaming

Team XSpark

UDog India

Reckoning Esports

R Esports

The Supari Gang

Revenant Esports

Old Hood Esports

Tactical Esports

7Sea Esports

BGIS 2021 Finals Date And Time

The BGIS 2021 finals are scheduled to kickstart today, January 13, and will go on till January 16. The finals will kickstart today at 5 PM as the first of the rounds unfolds. Interested people can watch the entire finals on Battlegrounds Mobile India's YouTube channel. One can also click on the YouTube link below to watch the finals.

BGIS 2021 Finals Prize Money

Coming to the main part: the BGIS 2021 finals prize and glory for the winner. The winning team of the grand final of BGIS 2021 will get huge prize money of Rs. 1,00,00,000. Here, the winner will get Rs. 50,000 as part of the winning prize pool. That's not all. The most valuable player or MVP will also get Rs. 1,00,00.

The BGIS 2021 finals will also select four individual awards of Rs. 50,000 given to each of them. But that's just a gist of what the BGIS 2021 finals hold for the winners. Here, the winning team will qualify to represent India for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship or PMGB 2021 grand finals.

To note, the PMGB 2021 finals will begin on January 21, giving gamers time to celebrate and gear up for the next challenge. Moreover, iQOO is sponsoring the BGIS 2021 finals and the winners can also expect goodies from the popular mobile gaming brand. iQOO is also expected to announce a new game-centric smartphone at the gaming finale.

Best Mobiles in India