ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BGMI Diwali Event And Redeem Codes For October 30: Full List Of Rewards

    By
    |

    BGMI redeem codes for October 30 bring in a new dose of rewards and other benefits. Plus, gamers can tap into the Diwali Event on Battlegrounds Mobile India for additional benefits. In fact, BGMI is hosting a Diwali theme week, which is a chance for gamers to make more from the game with bonus rewards and benefits.

     
    BGMI Diwali Event And Redeem Codes For October 30

    BGMI Redeem Codes For October 30

    Here's the list of BGMI redeem codes for today. As mentioned earlier, there are a couple of Diwali event rewards as part of the lamp exchange event. Here are the codes for today:

    VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set
    ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set
    SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom
    TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin
    KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
    5FG10D33 - Falcon and Free Emotes
    GPHZDBTFZM24U - UMP9 Skin
    JJCZCDZJ9U - Golden Pan
    PGHZDBTFZ95U - M416 Skin
    R89FPLM9S - Companion
    BMTCZBZMFS - Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
    5FG10D33 - Outfit for Free
    TQIZBz76F - 3 Free Motorcycle
    BMTFZBZQNC - Free Drifter Set
    SD14G84FCC - Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun
    RNUZBZ9QQ - AKM Glacier Skin
    LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)
    MIDASBUY-COM - Free rename card
    TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit
    BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set
    GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)
    KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)
    S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)
    UKUZBZGWF- Free Fireworks
    5FG10D33- Falcon 5FG10D33- Outfit

    BGMI Diwali Event: Lamp Exchange Offers

    The Battlegrounds Mobile India is hosting a Diwali event, which lets you earn more rewards. Here, gamers need to collect lamps and exchange them for rewards. Here's what you can collect with the lamps:

    • 200 Lamps: Cool Card Handband
    • 700 Lamps: Mini14 Rock Star Skin
    • 500 Lamps: Cool Cat Set

    How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes?

    To note, you can collect the lamps at the BGMI Diwali event simply by playing the battle royale game. On the other hand, here are the steps to get the BGMI redeem codes:

    Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

     

    Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.

    Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.

    Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: bgmi gaming news
    Story first published: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 9:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 30, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X