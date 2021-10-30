BGMI Diwali Event And Redeem Codes For October 30: Full List Of Rewards News oi-Sharmishte Datti

BGMI redeem codes for October 30 bring in a new dose of rewards and other benefits. Plus, gamers can tap into the Diwali Event on Battlegrounds Mobile India for additional benefits. In fact, BGMI is hosting a Diwali theme week, which is a chance for gamers to make more from the game with bonus rewards and benefits.

BGMI Redeem Codes For October 30

Here's the list of BGMI redeem codes for today. As mentioned earlier, there are a couple of Diwali event rewards as part of the lamp exchange event. Here are the codes for today:

VETREL2IMHX- Bumble Bee Set

ZADROT5QLHP- Stealth Brigade Set

SIWEST4YLXR- Assassin Suit and Assassin Bottom

TQIZBZ76F- Motor Vehicle Skin

KARZBZYTR- Skin (KAR98 Sniper)

5FG10D33 - Falcon and Free Emotes

GPHZDBTFZM24U - UMP9 Skin

JJCZCDZJ9U - Golden Pan

PGHZDBTFZ95U - M416 Skin

R89FPLM9S - Companion

BMTCZBZMFS - Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece



TQIZBz76F - 3 Free Motorcycle

BMTFZBZQNC - Free Drifter Set

SD14G84FCC - Free Skin for KAR98 Sniper Gun

RNUZBZ9QQ - AKM Glacier Skin

LEVKIN1QPCZ- Racer Set (Gold)

MIDASBUY-COM - Free rename card

TIFZBHZK4A- Legendary Outfit

BOBR3IBMT- Desert Ranger Set

GPHZDBTFZM24U- Gun Skin (UMP9)



S78FTU2XJ- New Skin (M16A4)

UKUZBZGWF- Free Fireworks

5FG10D33- Falcon 5FG10D33- Outfit

BGMI Diwali Event: Lamp Exchange Offers

The Battlegrounds Mobile India is hosting a Diwali event, which lets you earn more rewards. Here, gamers need to collect lamps and exchange them for rewards. Here's what you can collect with the lamps:

200 Lamps: Cool Card Handband

700 Lamps: Mini14 Rock Star Skin

500 Lamps: Cool Cat Set

How To Claim BGMI Redeem Codes?

To note, you can collect the lamps at the BGMI Diwali event simply by playing the battle royale game. On the other hand, here are the steps to get the BGMI redeem codes:

Step 1: Firstly, players of the game have to visit the BGMI official redemption center at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

Step 2: Players need to paste the specific redeem code in the text field.

Step 3: On clicking the redeem button, a dialogue box will appear and users have to confirm the details that they have entered. You will be prompted to confirm the details that you have entered.

Step 4: Users need to verify all the details and click on the OK button. The rewards and benefits will directly appear in the in-game mailing section.

