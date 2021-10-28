BGMI Diwali Offers: Get UC And Other Rewards For Free News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

BGMI aka Battlegrounds Mobile India is all geared up to celebrate this Diwali season. The developer of this game, Krafton has announced the festive offers for its players. The developer offers in-game credits called UC and other rewards on account of the festival of lights. Players can get additional UC on purchasing new outfits, emotes, etc. and in-game currency.

The BGMI Diwali event debuted on October 26 and will go on until November 4. The Diwali offers for the freemium BR title were announced by the developer on social media. Here's how you can get UC vouchers, character outfits, new helmets and a slew of other Diwali rewards for free.

BGMI Diwali Offers Detailed

As a part of the BGMI Diwali offers, you can get additional UC on purchasing in-game credit bundles. Here we have listed the price of UC packs offered by Krafton. The UC packs for Android are priced between Rs. 75 and Rs 7,500. On the other hand, the UC packs for iOS are priced between Rs. 89 and Rs. 8,500. Mostly, these UC packs will bundle UC and UC bonus as well.

How To Get UC Vouchers For BGMI

Here are the steps to get UC vouchers for BGMI on account of the Diwali offers.

Step 1: Launch the BGMI and tap on Events. Now, head to the Recommended section.

Step 2: Now, choose the Happy Diwali 2021 - Offer 2 Event.

Step 3: After this, collect the UC voucher.

Also, Krafton offers lucky spin rewards for players and lets them get some in-game items. These in-game items include Nether Aristo set, Pumpkin Cavalier set, Pumpkin Cavalier cover, Mecha Reaper set, Bonds of Blood set, and Mecha Bruiser set.

During the limited period BGMI Diwali offers, there are additional benefits that will provide the developer with discounts. The Lucky Spin draws include 10 UC instead of 80 UC on the first draw of the day. Likewise, it includes 540 UC instead of 800 UC on Draw 10. Players can make use of Lucky coins from Lucky Spins to redeem the cosmetics. Lucky Spin and new items can be accessed via the in-game store of BGMI.

