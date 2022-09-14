FIFA 23 To Feature EA's In-House Anti-Cheat Technology To Ensure Fair Play News oi-Vivek

Game hackers have become so advanced that they even use kernel-level exploits to implement a cheat code that goes unnoticed by most of the OS-level anti-cheat solutions. To curb this issue, EA has now built an in-house anti-cheat code, which can even detect and override kernel-level cheating solutions.

The upcoming FIFA 23 will be the first game to get this new anti-cheat solution from EA, and the company calls it EA AntiCheat (EAAC). The studio claims that the third-party anti-cheat solutions restrict it from implementing the latest protocols or even customizing anti-cheat solutions as per the requirement. On top of that, the custom anti-cheat solution is also said to add a layer of security to the video game.

EA has also confirmed that the new EAAC solution will only be used on select titles, primarily on competitive and online-focused video games such as FIFA 23. The new anti-cheat solution is also said to prevent console players from PC cheaters.

Will It Affect The Gaming Performance

According to Elise Murphy, Senior Director, Security & Anti-Cheat at Electronic Arts (EA), EAAC will have a very minimal effect on the overall performance of the game, and the studio also allows users to uninstall the solution. Do note that, if you uninstall the anti-cheat solution, games like FIFA 23 will become unplayable.

The studio has also confirmed that the anti-cheat code will only run when a game that supports it is running, and EA will automatically uninstall EAAC when you remove all the games from your PC that require EA's new anti-cheat solution.

Murphy has also confirmed that EAAC will be compliant with all the privacy and security features, and the custom anti-cheat solution will only analyze files that are mandatory for the anti-cheat implementation. All the data collected by the anti-cheat solution will be hashed and the original data will be removed. The studio also confirms that EAAC will not collect any personal information from apps that won't interact with EA games and services.

