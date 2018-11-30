ENGLISH

OnMobile launches video content across 5 leading operators in India

The company said that across the globe, Indians take a deep sense of pride in their local language.

    Bengaluru-based mobile value-added services company, OnMobile has launched ONMO Videos across 5 leading operators in India, Bangladesh, and the Middle East.

    The categories include movie scenes, recipes, places of interest, beauty tips, kids' entertainment, devotional, health, and fitness. With a low subscription fee, ONMO Videos comes packed with features like the recommendations, bookmarks, social sharing, and smart notifications to enrich the user experience. ONMO Videos is optimized for both web and mobile and can run on low bandwidth.

    "9 out of every 10 new internet users in India over the next 5 years are likely to be Indian language users. With increased availability & affordability of data network and smartphones, there is a significant market for regional content consumption, digitally," said Sanjay Bhambri, President & Chief Operating Officer - India, Asia, Middle East & Africa, OnMobile Global.

    He said, "ONMO Videos fulfills that gap with its holistic entertainment platform catering to varied interest needs of a region-specific audience in 12 categories."

    The company said that across the globe, Indians take a deep sense of pride in their local language. They prefer content in their native language as it brings them closer to their culture and community but the challenge has always been that the desired content is available at different destinations and in different formats, across various channels.

    ONMO Videos is a 'one-stop-destination' portal on video entertainment which showcases rich and exclusive regional content in five Indian languages - Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Bengali to start with.

    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 23:14 [IST]
