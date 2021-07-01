Best Media Streaming Devices To Buy In India

We all are aware that multiple OTT platforms have arrived in the Indian market over recent years. While most of the new-generation smart TVs come pre-installed with all such apps, there are still some TVs that need pairing up with a streaming device for internet connectivity.

There are several options if you step out to buy a streaming device for your TV. In this article, we have listed down the best media streaming devices available in India.

Nokia Media Streamer with Built- In Chromecast (Black)

Rs. 3,199

Key Specs

Certified Android TV 9.0 with 5000+ apps and games

Google Assistant | Chromecast built-in | Netflix Certified

Super fast streaming with Dual band WiFi (Multi I/O antenna for better reception)

Dolby Audio

Powerful Quad core processor with Mali GPU

Latest version of Prime video will be accessible from 8th September 2020.

Type: Android TV Box

Power Requirement: DC 5 V - 1 A

Mi TV Stick with Built in Chromecast (Black)

Rs. 2,799

Key Specs

Works with HD, FHD TVs

Latest Android TV 9 with 5000+ apps and games

Google Assistant | Chromecast built-in | Data Saver

Powerful 64-bit Quad core processor

Dolby + DTS 2.0 digital Audio output

Type: HDMI

Power Requirement: DC 5 V/1 A

Google Chromecast 3 Media Streaming Device (Black)

Rs. 3,499

Key Specs

Open the apps you already know-no new logins or downloads required

Easy to control the TV from anywhere in your home

Keep using your device without interrupting what's playing on your big screen

Type: Streaming Stick

Power Requirement: 5V

MarQ by Flipkart Turbostream Media Streaming Device with Built-in Chromecas

Rs. 3,499

Key Specs

Access over 10,000+ apps with Android TV Play Store

Discover the true entertainment capabilities of the latest Android 9.0

Enjoy your favorites on the big screen with built-in Chromecast

Control your entertainment with just your voice, powered by Google Assistant

Enjoy super-fast streaming with Dual Band WiFi

Type: Streaming Stick

MOTOROLA DVM4KA01 Media Streaming Device (Black)

Rs. 3,999

Key Specs

Mali G31 MP2 850 GHz GPU | Dolby Audio

Massive 16 GB storage along with 2 GB RAM

4K Ultra HD Streaming + 4K Upscaler + HDR10

Dual Band WiFi (2.4 GHz / 5GhZ) | 2GHz Cortex A53 Quad core processor

With Google Assistant, Chromecast

Type: Streaming Stick

Supports Gaming Console

APPLE TV 4K 64GB (Black)

Rs. 19,480

Key Specs

4k high dynamic range (dolby vision and hdr10) for stunning picture quality

Dolby atmos for three-dimensional, room-filling sound

A10x fusion chip for ultra-fast graphics and performance

Navigate and search with the apple tv remote

Use airplay to view photos and videos from your iPhone and iPad on your tv

Netflix, Amazon prime video, Hot star, ALT balaji, Zee5, iTunes and thousands more apps in the App Store

ZEBRONICS CAST 4K500 Media Streaming Device (Black)

Rs. 2,499

Key Specs