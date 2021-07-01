ENGLISH

    Best Media Streaming Devices To Buy In India

    We have seen several technological advancements over the last decade. And wireless technology has seen some major upgrades in this regard. The market today has a plethora of devices that eradicates the requirement of wires to pair devices. Streaming devices are amongst those popular gadgets that help with wireless media playback on large screens.

     

    We all are aware that multiple OTT platforms have arrived in the Indian market over recent years. While most of the new-generation smart TVs come pre-installed with all such apps, there are still some TVs that need pairing up with a streaming device for internet connectivity.

    There are several options if you step out to buy a streaming device for your TV. In this article, we have listed down the best media streaming devices available in India.

    Nokia Media Streamer with Built- In Chromecast (Black)
     

    Nokia Media Streamer with Built- In Chromecast (Black)

    Rs. 3,199
    Key Specs

    • Certified Android TV 9.0 with 5000+ apps and games
    • Google Assistant | Chromecast built-in | Netflix Certified
    • Super fast streaming with Dual band WiFi (Multi I/O antenna for better reception)
    • Dolby Audio
    • Powerful Quad core processor with Mali GPU
    • Latest version of Prime video will be accessible from 8th September 2020.
    • Type: Android TV Box
    • Power Requirement: DC 5 V - 1 A
    Mi TV Stick with Built in Chromecast (Black)

    Mi TV Stick with Built in Chromecast (Black)

    Rs. 2,799
    Key Specs

    • Works with HD, FHD TVs
    • Latest Android TV 9 with 5000+ apps and games
    • Google Assistant | Chromecast built-in | Data Saver
    • Powerful 64-bit Quad core processor
    • Dolby + DTS 2.0 digital Audio output
    • Type: HDMI
    • Power Requirement: DC 5 V/1 A
    Google Chromecast 3 Media Streaming Device (Black)

    Google Chromecast 3 Media Streaming Device (Black)

    Rs. 3,499
    Key Specs

    • Open the apps you already know-no new logins or downloads required
    • Easy to control the TV from anywhere in your home
    • Keep using your device without interrupting what's playing on your big screen
    • Type: Streaming Stick
    • Power Requirement: 5V
    MarQ by Flipkart Turbostream Media Streaming Device with Built-in Chromecas

    MarQ by Flipkart Turbostream Media Streaming Device with Built-in Chromecas

    Rs. 3,499
    Key Specs

    • Access over 10,000+ apps with Android TV Play Store
    • Discover the true entertainment capabilities of the latest Android 9.0
    • Enjoy your favorites on the big screen with built-in Chromecast
    • Control your entertainment with just your voice, powered by Google Assistant
    • Enjoy super-fast streaming with Dual Band WiFi
    • Type: Streaming Stick
    MOTOROLA DVM4KA01 Media Streaming Device (Black)

    MOTOROLA DVM4KA01 Media Streaming Device (Black)

    Rs. 3,999
    Key Specs

    • Mali G31 MP2 850 GHz GPU | Dolby Audio
    • Massive 16 GB storage along with 2 GB RAM
    • 4K Ultra HD Streaming + 4K Upscaler + HDR10
    • Dual Band WiFi (2.4 GHz / 5GhZ) | 2GHz Cortex A53 Quad core processor
    • With Google Assistant, Chromecast
    • Type: Streaming Stick
    • Supports Gaming Console
    APPLE TV 4K 64GB (Black)

    APPLE TV 4K 64GB (Black)

    Rs. 19,480
    Key Specs

    • 4k high dynamic range (dolby vision and hdr10) for stunning picture quality
    • Dolby atmos for three-dimensional, room-filling sound
    • A10x fusion chip for ultra-fast graphics and performance
    • Navigate and search with the apple tv remote
    • Use airplay to view photos and videos from your iPhone and iPad on your tv
    • Netflix, Amazon prime video, Hot star, ALT balaji, Zee5, iTunes and thousands more apps in the App Store
    ZEBRONICS CAST 4K500 Media Streaming Device (Black)

    ZEBRONICS CAST 4K500 Media Streaming Device (Black)

    Rs. 2,499
    Key Specs

    • Supports mirroring via Miracast, Airplay & DLNA
    • HDMI output supports 4K video and high-quality sound
    • Simultaneous Dual Mode
    • Support HEVC Decoder
    • LED Indicator
    • Compact design

    Story first published: Thursday, July 1, 2021, 12:16 [IST]
