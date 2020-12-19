Best TV's And Smart TVs Launched In 2020

As we are nearing the end of this year, here we list the best TVs and smart TVs launched this year. Some of them are already available in India while some others are yet to make their way into the country.

Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch

Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K 55-inch smart TV comes with HDMI 2.1, a 55-inch with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a 5ms input lag. There is a 6-unit speaker setup with 30W sound output and support for Dolby Audio and DTS HD. The other aspects include a quad-core MediaTek MT9611 processor with Mali G52 MP2 GPU with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The other aspects include three HDMI 2.1 ports (1 with ARC), two USB-A ports, an S/PDIF port, and an ethernet port.

Nokia 75-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV

Nokia 75-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV has been launched with a quad-core ARM CA55 processor along with Mali 470 MP3 GPU, 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of storage space. Running Android TV 9.0 OS. The connectivity aspects of the Nokia 75-inch 4K LED Smart Android TV include four HDMI ports, an Ethernet port, and two USB 2.0 ports. The other aspects include Dolby Digital Plus and DTS sound support.

Akai 43-inch Full-HD Fire TV Edition Television

Akai 43-inch Full-HD Fire TV Edition television has been launched with a inbuilt Fire TV support, which is Amazon's made-for-TV user interface. There is access to a slew of popular apps. Priced at Rs. 23,999, this TV come with FHD LED display, a panel with 60Hz refresh rate, 20W speakers, and a 178-degree viewing angle.

Samsung Sero 43-inch 4K QLED TV

Samsung Sero is a unique rotating TV that can be used vertically and horizontally. The 4K OLED panel will be attached to a stand for making it possible to rotate from one position to another. The panel supports HDR10+ format and its usage in the vertical orientation makes it a social media-friendly television. It offers 60W audio output via the 4.1 channel front-firing audio system and runs Tizen-based OS. It has Bixby, Alexa, and Apple AirPlay 2 support.

Sony 65-inch 4K HDR OLED TV

Sony 65-inch 4K HDR OLED TV in the A8H series is priced at Rs. 2,79,990. This smart TV comes with a powerful 4K HDR picture processor X1 Ultimate and X-Motion Clarity technology. A8H features ambient optimization technology that can adjust the picture and sound quality as per the ambient conditions. It runs Sony Android TV supporting over 5,000 apps and games as well.

Vu Masterpiece

Vu Masterpiece features an 85-inch Ultra HD QLED panel with Dolby Vision and is one of the most expensive TVs in the country right now. It has a maximum refresh rte of 120Hz and 256 zones are segmented into LED backlight for local dimming. Vu Masterpiece has the option to upgrade to built-in Windows 10 OS and runs Intel Core i5 processor. It has Dolby MS12 and DTS:X format support and a 50W audio output via the soundbar.

Sony 55-inch 4K HDR LED Android TV

Sony 55-inch 4K HDR LED Android TV features X-Reality PRO, which the company's 4K picture processing technology that can enhance contrast, texture, edges and color. There is a TRILUMINOS display, Linux Smart TV OS, 20W output, bass reflex speaker, S-Force front surround support, ClearAudio+ technology, and more. It has three HDMI ports and three USB ports.

Oppo Smart TV R1

Oppo Smart TV R1 comes in two options - 55-inch and 65-inch models. Both variants come with 4K display and support a basic refresh rate of 60Hz. The Oppo Smart TV R1 is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT9652 SoC teamed up with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage space. The notable aspect is the presence of two speaker units with Dolby Audio support.

Hisense Galaxy OLED TV 65J70

Hisense Galaxy OLED TV 65J70 features a 65-inch display with 4K OLED display, a 60Hz refresh rate and MEMC technology. This TV makes use of a quad-core chipset with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. It comes with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual X display with a 360-degree surround sound support and voice control. It runs Android Pie and uses Magic Image Quality Engine Pro.

Redmi Smart TV A65

Redmi Smart TV A65 features a 65-inch display with 4K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 178-degree viewing angle. It comes with HDR support, features a 64-bit quad-core Cortex A53 processor along with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB of RAM. The other goodies of the Redmi Smart TV A65 include two HDMI ports, two USB ports, an AV port, and an S/PDIF port.