Flipkart Home Appliances Sale: Discounts On Smart TVs
Flipkart is bringing the Monsoon Appliances Dhamaka Sale for its consumers. This new sale is already live from July 5 and will go on until July 9. During this sale, it will be raining offers on a slew of home appliances including TVs, kitchen appliances, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, home appliances, and seasonal appliances.
Flipkart has teamed up with HDFC Bank to provide a 10% instant discount on using an HDFC Bank credit card or choosing to pay via EMI transactions. If you are looking forward to buying a new smart TV, then you should not miss out on these monsoon magic deals that are up for grabs on Flipkart.
Most Popular 4K TVs Starts From Rs. 22,999
You can buy a popular 4K TV from the Flipkart store starting from Rs. 22,999. You can choose to buy from various brands such as Mi, Realme, OnePlus and other brands.
32-Inch Top-Selling TVs Starts From Rs. 13,499
If you want a compact smart TV with a 32-inch screen, then there are a slew of options available for you from various brands such as Mi, Realme, Infinix, and more. These can be purchased for as low as Rs. 13,499 onwards.
World Class Premium TVs From Rs. 36,999
Looking for a world-class premium TV? Well, there are bestselling premium models from big players including Samsung, Sony, Mi, and others priced starting from Rs. 36,999.
40-Inch TVs Starting From Rs. 23,490
Are you in need of a new smart TV with a 40-inch screen? Do not miss out on the ongoing monsoon deals hosted by Flipkart providing discounts on models from Hisense, OnePlus, and other brands.
