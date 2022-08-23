How To Watch House Of The Dragon In 4K Quality In India? Features oi-Vivek

House of the Dragon, the prequel to HBO's blockbuster series Game of Thrones is finally here. When HBO Max recently announced that the show will be available in 4K resolution Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision format, I just wanted to experience it on a large screen television to get the best possible multimedia consumption experience.

However, my joy was short-lived. As the HBO Max service is yet to be launched in India, House of the Dragon is currently available on Disney+ Hotstar with a maximum resolution of 1080p. Not just that, there is no Dolby Atmos or Dolby Vision support either.

Hi! Unfortunately, 4K feature is not available at the moment. However, we will share your feedback our team. Appreciate your patience. — Disney+HS_helps (@hotstar_helps) August 22, 2022

When I asked about the same to Disney+ Hotstar on Twitter, they confirmed that the 4K option is not available at the moment, and they will share my feedback with the team. This mostly means you won't be able to officially watch House of the Dragon at 4K resolution in India.

There Is A Workaround

While downloading the 4K version of the show via torrent sites is an option, we don't encourage our readers to do so. We have a workaround that's completely legal. If you really want to experience House of the Dragon in the best possible resolution then this is probably the only way to do it.

Sideload The APK

If you have a modern 4K smart TV, it's most likely running Android TV OS. Download HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies APK and sideload the same onto your smart TV. However, if you have a Samsung or an LG smart TV, then you might be out of luck, as you won't be able to install an APK on them.

If you succeed in step one, the next few steps will be a cakewalk. Now, download a VPN app of your choice and set the region to North America. Now, you can either get HBO Max for yourself or you can borrow it from a friend who might already have it.

Use the obtained credentials to log into the HBO Max app and start streaming House of the Dragon at 4K resolution. If your smart TV supports features like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, then the web series watching experience will get even better.

Is This Method Safe?

Make sure that you download the HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies app APK from a trusted source. On top of that, you also need to keep the VPN running all the time to ensure smooth playback. Do note that, to stream 4K content on a smart TV you also need a high-speed internet connection.

