D2h Offering Five Years Warranty On Set-Top Boxes News oi-Priyanka Dua

After extending validity on warranty services, Dish TV-owned D2h has launched a new offer for its customers. Under this new offer, users will get an extra warranty on set-top boxes (STBs). This development comes after Dish TV announced three years of warranty on the STBs; however, this is the first time that any operator launched five year scheme. On the other hand, Airtel Digital TV and Sun Direct are offering one year warranty on set-top boxes. In addition, D2h is selling set-top boxes with and without antennas.

D2h Five Year Warranty Scheme: Details

According to the information, this new offer has been launched for new users only. Notably, the company is offering four set-top boxes priced at Rs. 3,999, 1,799, Rs. 1,599, and Rs. 1,499. These STBs are named as d2h Stream Android TV-based box, d2h Digital HD STB With Radio Frequency Remote, d2h Digital HD STB, and d2h Digital SD STB. It is worth noting that these prices are excluding taxes.

With five years of warranty on the set-top boxes, users will get a free channel pack for one month. The company is providing one SD STB and the other three ships HD packs, including Network Capacity Fee (NCF) for the same period. Apart from that, the company is providing free installation to all new connections within six hours only. It also includes a free unlimited recording facility.

Furthermore, the company is providing set-top boxes with and without an antenna. Users have an option to get the offer while booking a new connection via the company's website. In case the customer chooses the antenna, then they will get remote, STB, and wire. While, if a user chooses without an antenna, then they will get only STB and remote. This new offer is expected to increase its customer base as its market share is decreasing every quarter.

